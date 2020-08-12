Phenol Derivatives Market 2020 Future Trends, Dynamic Growth & Forecast To 2028 | Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Honeywell International Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, SABIC, among others

A recent report published by QMI on Phenol Derivatives market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research on the market of phenol derivatives historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for phenol derivatives during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of phenol derivatives to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Phenol Derivatives:

Phenols are organic compounds containing a hydroxyl group and a benzene ring, the simplest of which is referred to as phenol.

The bisphenol-A segment is expected to dominate the market, backed by its use in polycarbonate and epoxy resin production, of all derivatives. Polycarbonate is used primarily in food & drink packaging such as water & baby bottles, compact disks, impact-resistant security equipment, and medical devices, while epoxy resins are used for coating metal goods such as food bottles, bottle tops, and water supply pipes.

Phenol derivatives use polycarbonate and epoxy resins to discover multiple applications in electronics & electrical products and cars. Due to the enormous use of epoxy resins in the manufacturing of wind turbine blades, there is an increasing demand from the wind energy sector. Shale oil / tight oil include more naphtha than conventional oil, thereby increasing shale oil exploration and production operations would further boost the availability of feedstock.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Extraction of Raw Material From Shale Oil/Tight Oil

o Rising Demand From End-Use Industries

o Generation of Hazardous Waste During Production of Phenol

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

On the basis of the region, the phenol derivatives market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are some of the major markets that are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. This region has been witnessing a number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.

Asia Pacific and Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in phenol derivatives market during the forecast period. Major countries in Asia Pacific region include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, and so on.

Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the phenol derivatives market. There has been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the phenol derivatives market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Honeywell International Inc., CompaaEspaola De Petrleos S.A.U. (CEPSA), INEOS, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., the DOW Chemical Company, LG Chem, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Market Segmentation:

By Raw Material:

o Benzene

o Propylene

o Toulene

By Derivatives:

o Bisphenol-A

o Phenolic Resin

o Alkylphenol

o Caprolactum

o Others

By Technology:

o Cumene Peroxidation Process

o Raschig Process

o Toluene Two Stage Oxidation Process

o Sulphonation Process

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Raw Materials

o By Derivatives

o By Technology

o Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Raw Materials

o By Derivatives

o By Technology

o Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Raw Materials

o By Derivatives

o By Technology

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Raw Materials

o By Derivatives

o By Technology

o Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Raw Materials

o By Derivatives

o By Technology

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Raw Materials

o By Derivatives

o By Technology

