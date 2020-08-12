Cementitious Coatings Market Growth Accelerated by Healthy CAGR, Upcoming Trends and Key Companies Analysis | AQUAFIN, BASF, Clemons Concrete Coating, Evonik, among others

According to the report by Quince Market Insights, the Cementitious Coatings Market is expected to promise high growth owing to the increasing demand for water-resistant products in recent years. Increasing demand from applications including water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, bridges, dams, railway & subway systems, marine cargo ports & docks, river locks/channels & concrete dykes, parking structures & lots, tunnels is expected to drive the growth of cementitious coatings market. This market has witnessed a number of key developments by major companies including AQUAFIN, BASF, Clemons Concrete Coating, Evonik, Fosroc International, Mapei, Pidilite Industries, Polycoat, RPM International, Sika, W.R.Meadows, Grace, Xypex Chemical with a focus on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. Developing regions likethe Asia Pacific and the Middle East have been among the high potential markets promising a high growth in some of the main economies.

Cementitious coatings are known for their ability to provide breathable, seamless coatings, used for concrete and masonry surfaces. Cementitious coatings have both positive and negative side waterproofing protection, for example, steel is protected from corrosion by maintaining the required pH level, while protecting other substances from moisture, the effects of aggressive acid gases, and chlorides.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

They prevent damage caused due to infiltration of water, also help in resisting mold and mildew. Cementitious waterproofing is used for building structures that are often exposed to water. This kind of coating provides bond strength to steel and cement, is used for waterproofing of concrete and other mineral surfaces. Cementitious waterproofing is beneficial to use be used for structures that are underground or decks, rooftops. Cementitious coatings can also be used as a shield against chloride for beachfront thus enhancing the durability fortified by concrete.

Increasing the use of cementitious waterproofing coatings for various residential, commercial and infrastructure projects is a factor responsible for its increased demand across the world.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Growing construction industry

o Increasing demand for water-resistant products

o Non-resistance to acid rains

o Inapplicable to wood

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

On the basis of the region, the Cementitious coatings market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. As some of the major markets North America and Western Europe are also traditional suppliers of chemicals like specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major North American and Western European companies are headquartered in this market. This region has witnessed the number of transitions from end-use industries regarding the production of chemicals and their respective applications. In developing the green alternatives in these regions, preference for bio-based feedstock has been instrumental. In addition, regulatory bodies have imposed strict guidelines on environmental concerns and potential health hazards due to exposures. This has been more instrumental in the competitive Western Europe region. Some of these regions ‘ major economies include the US, Germany, the UK, France, Canada, Italy, Spain and so on.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to record significant growth in the cementitious coatings market.

Major Asia-Pacific countries include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, etc. The Middle East is composed of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, Egypt, etc. With operations by major chemical giants in the region, Eastern Europe was dominated largely by Russia and Turkey. Rest the world which includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the market for cemented coatings.

Global companies have increasingly invested in these regions to strengthen their presence and to tap the potential market.Major economies in these regions for the cementitious coatings market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: AQUAFIN, BASF, Clemons Concrete Coating, Evonik, Fosroc International, Mapei, Pidilite Industries, Polycoat, RPM International, Sika, W.R.Meadows, Grace, Xypex Chemical

Market Segmentation:

By Types:

o Metallic cementitious systems

o Capillary or crystalline cementitious systems

o Chemical cementitious systems

o Acrylic modified cementitious system

By Applications:

o Water Treatment Plants

o Sewage Treatment Plants

o Bridges

o Dams

o Railway & Subway Systems

o Marine Cargo Ports & Docks

o River Locks/Channels & Concrete Dykes

o Parking Structures & Lots

o Tunnels

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Types

o By Applications

o Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Types

o By Applications

o Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Types

o By Applications

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Types

o By Applications

o Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Types

o By Applications

o Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Types

o By Applications

