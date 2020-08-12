In-Mold Labels (IML) Market Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Mepco, Avery Dennison Corp., Century Label, Allen Plastic, Among others

In-moldlabeling is the process of fusing graphic images on plastic containers. The use of this technology has different advantages, such as transparent, waterproof, and permanent molded labels. Therefore many end-use applications use IML technology. It is widely accepted as a creative solution for diverse client projects.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

This market is segmented based on printing technology, technology, material, and end-users.

On the basis of the printing technology, it is divided as flexographic, offset, and gravure. The flexographic printing technology prints on a wide range of nonporous and porous surfaces which makes it easier for molding different kinds of polymers.

Based on the technology, it is segmented as the injection molding, extrusion, and thermoforming. The method of injection molding applications is majorly used as it provides a three-dimensional effect to the labels.

By the material, it is segmented as PP, PE, ABS, PVC, and others. The PP segment has been leading as it has a great moisture resistance. This material is being used in a variety of products such as bar code labels, retail labels, and food labels.

On the basis of the end-users, it is divided as food & beverages, consumer durables, and automotive. The food & beverage industry leads this market due to the rising consumer awareness about the latest packaging trends for foods and the growing consumption of bottled packaging.

Significant Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Growth in the food & beverage industry

o Growing demand for eco-friendly labels

o Rising consumer awareness about sustainable labels

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The In-Mold Labels Market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific are estimated to be major regions for the in-mold labels market during the forecast period. The high growth of supply chain activities to cater to various industries and development of packaging solutions is key to the growth of the in-mold labels market in this region. In addition to this development of cold chain systems to cater to perishable goods and government regulations on packaging, waste disposal is also governing the demand for in-mold labels market in this region. Major industries in these regions are estimated to be food & beverages, consumer durables, automotive.

The Asia Pacific amongst this with increasing trade activities and industrial growth is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets during the forecast period. Middle East region promises a strong market potential during the forecast period. The diversification of economic activities leading to industrial growth is key to the demand for the in-mold labels market in this region. South America and Africa are emerging regions in terms of market demand during the forecast period.

Companies Covered: Mepco, Avery Dennison Corp., Century Label, Allen Plastic, Ameri Seal, Anchor Packaging, Gilbreth, Color Flex, Classic Label, Label World, Bothra Industries, MCC Label, Consolidated Label, and Axon.

Market Segmentation:

By Printing Technology:

o Flexographic

o Offset

o Gravure

By Technology:

o Injection Molding

o Extrusion

o Thermoforming

By Material:

o PP (Polypropylene)

o PE (Polyethylene)

o ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)

o PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

o Others

By End User:

o Food & Beverages

o Consumer Durables

o Automotive

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Printing Technology

o By Technology

o By Material

o By End Users

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Printing Technology

o By Technology

o By Material

o By End Users

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Printing Technology

o By Technology

o By Material

o By End Users

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Printing Technology

o By Technology

o By Material

o By End Users

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Printing Technology

o By Technology

o By Material

o By End Users

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Printing Technology

o By Technology

o By Material

o By End Users

