Industrial, Bulk, and Transport Packaging Market 2020 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Amcor Limited, Grief, Inc., Westrock Company, Mauser Group, International Paper Company, among others

According to the latest report by Quince Market Insights, the industrial, bulk, and transport packaging market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Building & Construction, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Metallurgical, Oil & Lubricants, Electrical & Electronics, and Others during the forecast period.

Industrial bulk packaging helps from the point of manufacture to the point of distribution channel and then to the end user to protect large quantities and delivery of goods. It is used during transportation and warehousing within the supply-demand chain. Transportation packaging protects goods against accidents, excessive temperature or heavy rain, moisture, etc. Transport packaging has many transit stages, such as off-loading, repackaging and reloading the cargo, etc., before it reaches its end user.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

It is a task for packaging manufacturers to manufacture packages as per local conditions. The growth of the industrial, bulk and transport packaging market depends on many factors, such as consumption of industrial packaging products in the pharmaceutical industry, demand for chemicals and infrastructural & development facilities, etc.

The global industrial, bulk and transport packaging market is expected to grow due to the increase in shipping and logistics business in many developing countries. Industrial, bulk and transport packaging is used in many industries, such as agriculture, automotive, building & construction, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, metallurgical, oil & lubricants, electrical & electronics, and others.

It helps in optimizing the package shape of the product so that it can reduce the distribution cost without compromising the protection of the goods. This market is expected to grow in the Asia Pacific region due to rapid industrialization.

Strategic Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Globalization and an increase in international trade

o Increase in the liberalization of trade and capital market

o The rapid growth of industrialization in developing countries

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The industrial, bulk and transport packaging market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific are estimated to be major regions for industrial, bulk and transport packaging market during the forecast period. The high growth of supply chain activities to cater various industries and development of packaging solutions is key to the growth of industrial, bulk and transport packaging market in this region. In addition to this development of cold chain systems to cater perishable goods and government regulations on packaging waste disposal is also governing the demand for industrial, bulk and transport packaging market in this region. Major industries in these regions are estimated to be agriculture, automotive, building & construction, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, metallurgical, oil & lubricants, electrical & electronics, and others.

The Asia Pacific amongst this with increasing trade activities and industrial growth is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period. Middle East region promises a strong market potential during the forecast period.

The diversification of economic activities leading to industrial growth is important for the demand for industrial, bulk and transport packaging market in this region. South America and Africa are emerging regions in terms of market demand during the forecast period.

Companies Covered: Amcor Limited, Grief, Inc., Westrock Company, Mauser Group, International Paper Company, Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Orora Limited, Sigma Plastics Group and Tekni-Films, Inc

Market Segmentation:

By Material:

o Wood

o Plastic

o Metal

o Paperboard

o Fiber

o Others

By Product:

o Drums

o Sacks

o Pails

o Bulk Boxes

o Intermediate Bulk Containers

By Form:

o Flexible

o Rigid

By Method:

o Anti-Corrosive Packaging

o Pharma Packaging

o Plastics Packaging

o Flexible Packaging

By End-Use Industry:

o Agriculture

o Automotive

o Building & Construction

o Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

o Food & Beverages

o Metallurgical

o Oil & Lubricants

o Electrical & Electronics

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Material

o By Product

o By Form

o By Method

o By End-Use Industry

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Material

o By Product

o By Form

o By Method

o By End-Use Industry

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Material

o By Product

o By Form

o By Method

o By End-Use Industry

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Material

o By Product

o By Form

o By Method

o By End-Use Industry

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Material

o By Product

o By Form

o By Method

o By End-Use Industry

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Material

o By Product

o By Form

o By Method

o By End-Use Industry

