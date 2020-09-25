Bismuth Oxychloride Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Bismuth Oxychloride Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Bismuth Oxychloride market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Bismuth Oxychloride manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Bismuth Oxychloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Bismuth oxychloride, usually used as a type of white pearlescent pigments, is an inorganic compound of bismuth with the formula BiOCl. Light wave interference from its plate-like structure gives a pearly iridescent light reflectivity similar to nacre.

EMD

Basf

Geotech

Orrion Chemicals

Sajan Overseas

Maiteer

XinMingzhu Pharma

Europe is the largest consumption and export region of bismuth oxychloride in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The European consumption took up about 38% the global market in 2015, followed by China with the share of about 22%. North America added up about 18% of the global market.Germany, USA, China and India are now the key producers of bismuth oxychloride in the world. And the production of Germany took up more than 30%, while took up about 20% and China took up about 13% in 2015. There are also a few companies in other European countries to produce bismuth oxychloride, for example, Geotech in the Netherland.EMD, Basf and Geotech are the key manufacturers in the global bismuth oxychloride market. The three players took up about 60% of the global market in 2015. Now, there are a few small companies to produce bismuth oxychloride in India and China, too. The worldwide market for Bismuth Oxychloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 41 million US$ in 2024, from 31 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Bismuth Oxychloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Paint and Coating

Mineral Cosmetics