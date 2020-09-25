Global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Anti-counterfeit printing ink is one of the most important parts of anti-counterfeit technology. It is one of the special printing inks after a series of special processing. Anti-counterfeit printing ink is widely used in banknote, official identity documents, postage stamps, tax banderoles, security labels and product markings. Anti-counterfeit printing inks have various functions. Some anti-counterfeit printing inks can show special colors, be invisible or not under specific conditions such as ultraviolet ray irradiation, infrared irradiation, sunlight irradiation, specific temperature and humidity.Anti-counterfeit printing inks can be applied in various printing solutions like intaglio printing, silkscreen printing, letterpress printing and offset printing.

SICPA

Sun Chemical

Microtrace

CTI

Gleitsmann Security Inks

Collins

Cronite

Villiger

Gans

Kodak

Godo

Shojudo

Mingbo

Pingwei

Letong Ink

Jinpin

The main production regions are concentrated in the Europe and USA. The China and Japan has relative little production. The Europe and USA occupy half of the market share. For the companies, none of the company can occupy 10% market share.The price of the anti-counterfeit printing ink is about several times of the general ink; the average price is about 400 USD/Kg. The gross margin is also high than the general ink, the gross margin is about 33% in 2015. The worldwide market for Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 630 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

UV Fluorescent Inks

Thermochromatic Inks

Optically Variable Inks

Humidity Sensitive Inks

Infrared Fluorescent Inks

Pressure Sensitive Inks

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles