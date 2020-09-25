Global Bio-based Polyurethane Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Bio-based Polyurethane Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Bio-based Polyurethane market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Bio-based Polyurethane manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Bio-based Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Bio based polyurethane refers to product use renewable biological materials, including crops, trees, other plants and their residues as raw materials, polyurethane products produced through biochemical, physical and other methods.

Key players/manufacturers:

BASF

BASF

Lubrizol

Dow Chemical

SNP

Mitsui Chemicals

Rampf Holding

Johnson Controls

Rhino Linings

Bayer Material

Woodbridge Foam

Malama Composites

The main production areas are in USA and Europe while the main consumption is in North America, Asia. The production was increasing from 2011 to 2016, at the end of 2016, it expect that the production of bio-based polyurethane over 2000 MT.The price of Bio-based polyurethane is also decline in the past five years because of the market impact. Compared to the traditional PU, the price of this product is too high. The global grow margin is at about 18%, and after 2014, the grow margin decreased in a certain extent. There are a few manufactures of the Bio-based polyurethane in the world, the largest company occupy about 16% market share, mainly in the United States and Europe. BASF, Lubrizol, Dow Chemical stands for the industry's development. The worldwide market for Bio-based Polyurethane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 33 million US$ in 2024, from 22 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Rigid Foams

Flexible Foams

Case (coatings

adhesives

sealants and elastomers)

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Construction

Automotive

Electronics &Electrical Appliances