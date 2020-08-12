Wood And Laminates Market 2020 Future Trends, Dynamic Growth & Forecast To 2028 | Pergo, Bruce, Shaw Industries, Millstead, Mannington Mills

According to the predictions made in the latest report by Quince Market Insights, the global wood and laminates market is expected to witness an increase in the demand during the forecast period. Increasing renovation and floor replacement activities are expected to drive the industry over the forecast period in both the residential and commercial markets. Wood flooring is considered a status symbol, as a result of which a large rate of adoption has been observed around the globe.

The report provides insights about the activities of top companies: Shaw Industries, Pergo, Mohawk Industries, Millstead, Mannington Mills, Interface, Bruce, and Armstrong

With operations by major chemical giants in the region, Eastern Europe was controlled mainly by Russia and Turkey. Rest the world which includes South America and Africa has a large wood and laminates market potential. Global companies have gradually made investments in these regions to deepen their presence and to leverage the potential market. Major wood and laminate markets in these regions include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Strategic Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Adoption of technological advances

o Demand for new and innovative goods

o Increased maintenance and floor replacement programs

o Increased capital projects & infrastructure spending

Consumer preference towards eco-friendly products to boost the demand for wood and laminates

Increasing concerns about the environmental impact have significantly impacted the global market for wood and laminate flooring, contributing to the production of environmentally friendly products. The industry is also growing at a rapid pace generating extensive waste from construction activities making effective waste disposal a key issue in recent times. Production of various anti-slip and bacteria-resistant technologies has resulted in an increased application in the healthcare sector in particular.

Changing habits, growing urban population and restoring the construction industry have resulted in significant demand growth for such floor solutions. Infrastructure spending is a key economic engine. Increased capital investment, construction & infrastructure investments are expected to grow the sector.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns

Based on the world, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World have segmented the wood and laminates industry. Current suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on are also North America and Western Europe being some of the major markets. Big North American and Western European firms are headquartered in this region.

This area has undergone a number of transformations by end-use industries in terms of the production of chemicals and their respective applications. In designing the green alternatives in these areas, preference for bio-based feedstock has been instrumental. In addition, regulatory authorities have placed strict guidelines on environmental concerns and potential hazards to health due to exposures. That was more common in the diverse field of Western Europe. Some of the major economies of these countries include the US, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Italy, Spain, etc.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are projected to show considerable growth on the wood and laminates market during the forecast period. This demand relates to the growth of large end-user industries including residential, industrial and manufacturing industries. Chinese, South Korean, Japan, India, Australia and so on are big Asia-Pacific nations. The Middle East includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, Egypt, etc.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Wood

Laminates

By End-Use Industry:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Product Type

By End-Use Industry

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Product Type

By End-Use Industry

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Product Type

By End-Use Industry

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Product Type

By End-Use Industry

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Product Type

By End-Use Industry

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Product Type

By End-Use Industry

