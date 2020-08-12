Data Center Colocation Market 2020 Overview, Business Growth, Sales Revenue, Future Trends and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Data Center Colocation Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Synopsis:

The data center colocation refers to the leasing of servers and hardware required in a data center setup. It helps the licensing companies in data center management, planning, operational strategies, risk management, and more. Augmenting demand led by the Increasing numbers of data centers and leasing companies drives the growth of the market.

The market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the next few years. According to a renowned research firm, Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Data Center Colocation Market is expected to reach a valuation of approximately USD 63 BN by 2023. In its recently published analysis, MRFR also confirms that the market would register a double-digit CAGR over 14 % throughout the forecast period (2017-2023).

Moreover, novel opportunities such as the adoption of cloud computing are escalating the market on the global platform, enforcing the need for data center colocation. Various data center colocation provider companies are coming up with new opportunities, leveraging digital technology & cloud computing. This, in turn, enforces the need for data center colocation.

The rapidly growing IT sector fosters the growth of the market, demonstrating a huge need for resources, delivery methods, expansion strategies, and disaster recovery methodologies. The green data center is the trend of the last in the market, which offers advantages such as low energy consumption and energy efficiency of overall systems. Such cost-effective services along with easy to use colocation are prompting series of investments among the players as well as IT companies.

The growing data and storage requirements increase the associated data center assets and costs. To minimize the cost associated with the operations of data centers and to maximize profits, various organizations are increasingly opting for more scalable and efficient data center management solutions of colocation. Additionally, increasing requirements for improved inventory and assets management in increasing number of data centers are driving the data center colocation market.

On the other hand, factors such as the lack of awareness towards the importance of data center services and the flexibility it offers are expected to impede market growth. Also, staff expertise and managing portability is a major restraining factor, hindering the growth of data center colocation market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global Data Center Colocation Market are – Equinix, Inc. (US), Fibernet Inc. (US), Keppel Data Center Pte Ltd. (Singapore), NTT Communications Corporation (Japan), AT&T Inc. (US), Cogent Communications (US), CoreSite Realty Corporation (US), Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (US), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (US), DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (US), Rahi Systems Inc (US), and Verizon Communications, Inc. (US) among others.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented into four major dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Type : Retail Colocation and Wholesale Colocation, among others.

: Retail Colocation and Wholesale Colocation, among others. By Deployment Type : On-cloud and On-premises, among others.

: On-cloud and On-premises, among others. By End-user : BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & defense, and Healthcare, among others.

: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & defense, and Healthcare, among others. By Regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis:

North America would retain its dominance over the global data center colocation market. The presence of a large number of data center colocation providers and the increasing numbers to data centers drive the regional market. The data center colocation providers in North America are coming up with the new and planned expansions to provide better services; this, as a result, fosters the growth in the regional market growth.

The data center colocation in the European region takes the second lead, globally. Increasing numbers of data center colocation companies in the region are investing in data center, depending on the scope of their analytics strategies, which, positively impacts the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific data center colocation market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This significant growth in the regional market is attributed to the technical advancements and well-established infrastructure in that region. The data center colocation can offer small scale enterprise to operate in a modern infrastructure at minimum cost. Increasing numbers of SMEs in the region are influencing the growth of the regional market, getting benefitted by these services.

The data center colocation market in the Asia Pacific region is emerging to reach the highest CAGR driven by lower operational cost, reduce latency, to target medium-sized local businesses.

