Research Nester has released a report titled “Solar Cell Paste Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Goal 7 of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals, envisioned for 2030, states to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

The statistics portray the growing concerns for depletion of natural resources around the globe. Increasing exploitation of the natural resources, for instance production of electricity by traditional fuel, such as coal and oil, among others, is contributing significantly towards the raising dangers of environmental degradation of the planet.

Owing to such factors and growing awareness for the environment, nations around the globe are shifting their focus towards production of electricity from solar technology by deploying solar power grids in large scale. The rapid implementation in action for change is anticipated to raise the demand for manufacturing of more number of solar panels by solar panel manufacturers, which is also anticipated to raise the demand for solar cell pastes market.

Solar cell pastes are a type of pastes applied as a conductive material on a solar wafer. These pastes functions to increase the efficiency of solar panels, by the presence of organic and inorganic component in the pastes. Additionally, the market is observing rapid growth owing to growing global solar cell marketand the rising need for increasing efficiency of photovoltaic cells.

The solar cell pastes market is anticipated to record robust CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by application into monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar cell. Among these segments, polycrystalline solar cell segment is anticipated to hold largest market share on the back of lower costs of polycrystalline solar cells, greater sales of the cell, and the need for raising the efficiency levels of these cells.

Geographically, the solar cell paste market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold largest market share on account of nations such as China, which is known to be the world leader in production of solar electricity generation. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), stated in one of their statistical reports that China generated solar electricity of 73.5 billion kilowatthours in the year 2016 and became the world leader in solar electricity generation. Moreover, presence of large number of solar panel manufacturers in the region is also anticipated to raise the demand for solar cell pastes market in the region.

However, concerns for high manufacturing costs of solar cell pastes owing to dynamically changing prices of raw materials, coupled with rising costs of solar panels owing to implementation of solar cell pastes, which is also eexpected to affect the sales of solar panels, is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the solar cell paste market during the forecast period.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the solar cell paste market, which includes profiling of DuPont (NYSE: DD), Heraeus Holding, NORITAKE CO., LIMITED (TYO: 5331), Giga Solar Materials Corp., NAMICS, Targray Technology International Inc., Daejoo Electronic Materials Co. Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 078600), SAMSUNG SDI Co. Ltd. (KRX: 006400), ANP Co. Ltd., and TOYO Aluminium K.K.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Solar Cell Paste Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall solar cell paste industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the solar cell paste market in the near future.

