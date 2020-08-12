Global Impact of Covid-19 on IoT Platforms Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2020–2028 | General Electric, Gemalto, Zebra Technologies, AT&T, Xively (LogMeIn), Aeris, Exosite, Particle, Ayla Networks

An IoT platform means cloud-based and on premise software packages and related services that enable and support sophisticated IoT services. Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel, SAP, Oracle, Amazon , Telit, General Electric, Gemalto, Zebra Technologies, AT&T, Xively (LogMeIn), Aeris, Exosite, Particle, Ayla Networks, relayr, Bosch Software Innovations, Teezle

This Report Provides an overview of the IoT Platforms market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. Also describe IoT Platforms product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks. The forecast and analysis of the IoT Platforms market by type, application, and region are also presented.

The key product type of IoT Platforms market are: , Consumer IoT, Business IoT

IoT Platforms Market Outlook by Applications: , Home Automation, Wearable Technology, Smart City, Industrial Automation, Connected Transportation, Healthcare, Others,

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

Scope of the IoT Platforms Report:

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of the IoT Platforms Market for the period 2020-2028. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around tables and figures which provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the domain.

Finally, all aspects of the Global IoT Platforms Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and future prospects.

