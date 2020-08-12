Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2020 Future Trends, Dynamic Growth & Forecast To 2028 | Dow DuPont, BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc

A recent report published by QMI on waterproofing chemicals market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of waterproofing chemicals market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for waterproofing chemicals during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of waterproofing chemicals to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the waterproofing chemicals market has been segmented by type (bitumen, PVC, TPO, EPDM), by application (roofing and walls, flooring, basement, tunnelling), by end-user (residential, commercial and industrial infrastructure development).

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for waterproofing chemicals market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in waterproofing chemicals market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the waterproofing chemicals market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of waterproofing chemicals market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For waterproofing chemicals market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the waterproofing chemicals market.

North America and Western Europe have been traditional suppliers of chemicals like specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, etc. There have been several transitions in the production methods of chemicals and their respective applications in various industries which is estimated to drive the demand for waterproofing chemicals market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a substantial growth in waterproofing chemicals market as there is a major demand because of the growth of major end-use industries such as marine, industrial, construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, etc. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for waterproofing chemicals market.

Major Companies:

Sika AG, BASF SE, Dow DuPont, Wacker Chemie AG, RPM International Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Mapei S.p.A, Carlisle Companies Inc., Fosroc, Drizoro S.A.U., Conpro Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Soprema Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Bitumen

o PVC

o TPO

o EPDM

By Application:

o Roofing and Walls

o Flooring, Basement

o Tunneling

By End User:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial infrastructure development

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Type

o North America, by Application

o North America, by End-User

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Type

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by End-User

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Type

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by End-User

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Type

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by End-User

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Type

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by End-User

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Type

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by End-User

