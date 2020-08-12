Hardwood Pulp Market 2020 Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Key Players Includes – Domtar, Nippon Paper Group, Stora Enso, Ilim Group, Resolute Forest Products, UPM Pulp

A recent report published by QMI on hardwood pulp market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of hardwood pulp market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for hardwood pulp during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of hardwood pulp to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the hardwood pulp market has been segmented by type (chlorine bleaching hardwood pulp, totally chlorine free hardwood pulp, others), by application (diapers, feminine hygiene products, others)).

Companies Covered:

o Centralpaper Finland

o Rayonier Advanced Materials

o Nippon Paper Group

o UPM Pulp

o Domtar

o Stora Enso

o Irving Group of Companies

o Cenibra

o Ilim Group

o Resolute Forest Products

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For hardwood pulp market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the hardwood pulp market.

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the hardwood pulp market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the hardwood pulp market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the hardwood pulp market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the hardwood pulp market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost the growth of this market. Recent economic slowdowns, trade implications and environmental concerns are some of the key impact factors influencing the market dynamics in these regions.

Also, some of the major companies operating in hardwood pulp market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to a fastest growing hardwood pulp market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. Chemical, material, and healthcare are some of the major industries in the region with strong potential for the hardwood pulp market. During the forecast period, the Middle East region promises a strong market potential with a high demand. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market due to the increasing demand.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

o Chlorine Bleaching Hardwood Pulp

o Totally Chlorine Free Hardwood Pulp

o Other

By Application:

o Diapers, Feminine Hygiene Products, Others)

o Industrial

o Commercial

o Residential

o Other

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Type

o North America, by Application

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Type

o Western Europe, by Application

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Type

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Type

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Type

o Middle East, by Application

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Type

o Rest of the World, by Application

