Growth of the Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market to be Propelled by Rising Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders (MHDs) by a significant CAGR During 2020 – 2028

Research Nester published a report titled Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the bipolar disorder therapeutics market in terms of market segmentation by drug type, mechanism of action and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Bipolar disorder is a mental disorder that could lead to periods of depression and elevated mood. These disorders have different types of episodes such as manic episodes, hypomanic episodes, depressive episodes, and mixed episodes. Symptoms can range from managing everyday life tasks at school or work to maintaining relationships. People diagnosed with this disorder treated by psychotherapy as well as medications such as mood stabilizers and antipsychotics. The bipolar disorder therapeutics market is segmented by drug type into mood stabilizers, antipsychotics drugs, and antidepressant drugs, out of which, the antipsychotics drugs segment is anticipated to hold leading shares owing to its suitability with SSRI as part of combination therapy, and demonstrating good results causing a significant number of physicians to opt for antipsychotics.

The bipolar disorder therapeutics market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2028. The market is thriving on the back of the increasing bipolar disorder amongst individuals, high unmet medical needs, technological advancement, and government initiatives. On the other hand, it has also been observed that a significant number of people suffering from this mental condition resort to drinking to lift their mood. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 27.6% of the people with bipolar disorder become addicted to alcohol, while over 16% engaged in alcohol abuse. Factors such as an increment in investment in research and development and collaboration activities between companies are estimated to propel the growth of bipolar disorder therapeutics market.

Regionally, the global bipolar disorder therapeutics market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. North America is estimated to hold the leading shares of the global bipolar disorder therapeutics market on account of new product innovation, increased awareness among people about the bipolar disease, and a rise in the prevalence of bipolar disorders.

Growing Prevalence Of Mental Health Disorders (MHDs) Across The Globe

The statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stated that, most of the MHDs coexist with other diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or obesity. The statistics also stated that in the year 2017, depression affected almost 10% of the young population, and 4% of the population lived with serious mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depression in the United States.

The increasing concern for the prevalence of mental health disorders amongst individuals worldwide, which is raising the need for the treatment of the disease is estimated to support the bipolar disorder therapeutics market.

However, long-term side effects, lack of adequate diagnosis process and stringent regulations are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of bipolar disorder therapeutics market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the bipolar disorder therapeutics which includes company profiling of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Novartis AG (SWX: NOVN), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (NYSE: JNJ), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Sanofi (EPA: SAN), GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK), Allergan(NYSE: AGN), Astellas Pharma INC. (TYO: 4503), Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the bipolar disorder therapeutics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

