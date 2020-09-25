Insurtech Market Landscape Assessment By Type, Opportunities And Higher Mortality Rates By 2026

The Insurtech Market research report includes Market Size, Upstream Situation, Market Segmentation, Insurtech Market Segmentation, Price & Cost And Industry Environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The Insurtech Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Friendsurance, Guevara, Oscars, Zhong An, Acculitx, Allay, Analyze Re, Array Health, BankBazaarcom, Bayzat, Bought By Many, Censio, Claim Di, Collective Health, Common Easy, CoverFox, CoverHound, Cuvva, Dynamis Software, EaseCentral ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Insurtech Market Share and Technological Developments. It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Insurtech Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Target Audience of the Global Insurtech Market in Market Study:

Distributors, Dealers, Suppliers, and Manufacturers

Major Service Providers, Huge Corporates and Industries

Existing and Current Insurtech Market Players, Private Organizations, Event Managers and Annual Product Launchers

Instantaneous of Insurtech Market: Insurtech refers to the use of technology innovations designed to squeeze out savings and efficiency from the current insurance industry model. Insurtech is a portmanteau of “insurance” and “technology” that was inspired by the term fintech. The belief driving insurtech companies is that the insurance industry is ripe for innovation and disruption. Insurtech is exploring avenues that large insurance firms have less incentive to exploit, such as offering ultra-customized policies, social insurance, and using new streams of data from internet-enabled devices to dynamically price premiums according to observed behavior.

Traditionally, broad actuarial tables are used to assign policy seekers to a risk category. The group is then adjusted so enough people are lumped together to ensure that, overall, the policies are profitable for the company. This approach does, of course, result in some people paying more than they should based on the basic level of data used to group people. Among other things, insurtech is looking to tackle this data and analysis issue head on. Using inputs from all manners of devices, including GPS tracking of cars to the activity trackers on our wrists, these companies are building more finely delineated groupings of risk, allowing products to be priced more competitively. In addition to better pricing models, insurtech startups are testing the waters on a host of potential game changers. These include using deep learning trained artificial intelligence (AI) to handle the tasks of brokers and find the right mix of policies to complete an individual’s coverage. There is also interest in the use of apps to pull disparate policies into one platform for management and monitoring, creating on-demand insurance for micro-events like borrowing a friend’s car, and the adoption of the peer-to-peer model to both create customized group coverage and incentivize positive choices through group rebates.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Insurtech market for each application, including-

☑ Commercial P&C insurance

☑ Personal P&C insurance

☑ Health and medical insurance

☑ Life and accident insurance

☑ Insurance administration and risk consulting

☑ Annuities

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

☑ Cloud Computing

☑ Big data and Analytics

☑ Social Media

☑ Mobility

☑ Block Chain

☑ Artificial Intelligence

☑ IoT

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Insurtech market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Insurtech Market Report:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Insurtech Market

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Insurtech Market

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Insurtech Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Insurtech Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

And Continue…

