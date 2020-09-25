Global Articulated Bus Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Articulated Bus Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Articulated Bus market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Articulated Bus manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Articulated Bus Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Articulated public transport is a member of public transport and belongs to the bus. It is usually designed as a single storey and includes two bus compartments. Its large capacity and high passenger capacity make articulated buses often used in rapid transit systems (BRT).

Daimler

MAN

Solaris Bus & Coach

Volvo

Ashok Leyland

BYD

New Flyer

Otokar

Scania

The growing popularity of articulated bus over conventional bus will drive the growth prospects for the global articulated bus market for the next four years. One of the major factors responsible for the growing popularity of bus transit is its cost-effectiveness that provides urban transportation needs such as comfort, reliability, accessibility, and ease of use. In addition, the market is witnessing a high rate of adoption of articulated buses over conventional bus due to the rising investment in bus rapid transit (BRT) systems. Furthermore, the benefits of articulated buses also allow authorities to reduce investment in transit modes like trams, which will again fuel market growth.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Single-decker Bus

Double-decker Bus Major Applications are as follows:

City Traffic