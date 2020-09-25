Arabinogalactan Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Arabinogalactan Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Arabinogalactan market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Arabinogalactan manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Arabinogalactan Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Arabinogalactan is a complex water-soluble polysaccharide compound of plant origin. Arabinogalactan contains molecules of galactose and arabinose. Two sources of arabinogalactan are Western Larch (Larix occidentalis) and Mongolian Larch (Larix dahurica). Most commercial arabinogalactan is produced from Western Larch, a renewable resource.

LONZA

Ametis JSC

Jilin Forest Industry Scope of the Arabinogalactan Market Report: This report focuses on the Arabinogalactan in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The market is monopolized by company LONZA. In the spring of 2006, LONZA acquired the larch arabinogalactan business from Larex, Inc. Now LONZA is the largest arabinogalactans producer followed by Russia producer Ametis JSC. Ametis JSC began to produce arabinogalactans in 2007. It is the manufacturer of larch arabinogalactan under the trade mark Lavitol. Jilin Forest Industry is the first and only manufacturer in China and they put into production in 2013.In application, arabinogalactan downstream is wide and recently arabinogalactan has acquired increasing significance in fields of food & dietary supplements and pharmaceutical. In pharmaceutical industry arabinogalactans are used in two directions: as an adjuvant and as an independent compound. Globally, the arabinogalactan market is mainly driven by growing demand for food & dietary supplements which accounts for nearly 52.99% of total downstream consumption of arabinogalactan.In global, the average price of arabinogalactan was decreased year by year. The USA and Europe average price of arabinogalactan is 36812 USD/ MT and 34677 USD/ MT, respectively. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is a space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. The worldwide market for Arabinogalactan is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2023, from 140 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Western Larch Source

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical industry