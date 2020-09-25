Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “1, 4-Butanediol Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global 1, 4-Butanediol market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the 1, 4-Butanediol manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, 1, 4-Butanediol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

1,4-Butanediol, colloquially known as BD, is the organic compound with the formula HOCH2CH2CH2CH2OH. It is a colorless viscous liquid. It is one of four stable isomers of butanediol.

Basf

Myriant

Dsm

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Dairen Chemicals

Shanxi Sanwei Group

This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global 1,4-butanediol market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market.Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market has been discussed in detail.Geographically Asia-Pacific the global 1,4 Butanediol market owing high production and consumption in the region as a result of demand from of large industrial base in the region. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America and Europe as the second and third largest markets for 1,4 Butanediol. However Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest growing market during the period of study driven by rapidly expanding industrial base in the major economies such as India, and China in the region, which are expected to remain growth engine of the regional demand.

Industrial Cleaners

Major Applications are as follows:

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Polyurethane

Tetrahydrofuran