Waterproof Adhesive Tape Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Waterproof tape is a kind of lifetime non-curing self-adhesive waterproof sealing tape made of butyl rubber as the main raw material and other additives. It has strong adhesion to various materials. At the same time, it has excellent weather resistance, aging resistance and water repellency, and functions as sealing, shock absorption and protection on the surface of the adherend.

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Achem Technology Corporation

Yonghe Adhesive Products

Winta

Yongle Tape

JinghuaTape

Luxking Group

Shushi Group

Yongguan

This report focuses on the Waterproof Adhesive Tape in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The product is completely solvent-free, so it does not shrink and does not emit toxic gases. Because it does not cure for life, it has excellent follow-up to thermal expansion and contraction and mechanical deformation of the surface of the adherend. It is an extremely advanced waterproof sealing material. The worldwide market for Waterproof Adhesive Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 760 million US$ in 2023, from 570 million US$ in 2020

Major Classifications are as follows:

Acrylic Based

Silicon Rubber Based 

Major Applications are as follows:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene