Vulkollan Wheels Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Vulkollan Wheels are made of an elastomer based on raw materials from Bayer MaterialScience: Desmodur® 15 and special polyester polyols. The rubber-elastic material boasts outstanding mechanical load-bearing properties and dynamic load resistance.

Stellana AB

Rader Vogel

Wicke

TELLURE

RWM Casters

Acorn Industrial Products

CERVELLATI

Pleiger

Brauer

KUNDERT AG

Watts

UW-ELAST AB

DM Wheel Systems

Revvo Caster

Finn-Valve Oy

This report focuses on the Vulkollan Wheels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vulkollan Wheels industry, especially in Europe and North America. The main market players are Stellana AB,Rader Vogel, Wicke, TELLURE, RWM Casters, Acorn Industrial Products, CERVELLATI, Pleiger, Brauer, KUNDERT AG, Watts, UW-ELAST AB, DM Wheel Systems, Revvo Caster,Finn-Valve Oy, Vulkoprin etc.The Production revenue of Vulkollan Wheels is about 84807 K USD in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption of Vulkollan Wheels, with a sales market share nearly 31.23% in 2015.The second place is North America region; following Europe with the sales market share over 29.81%. Asia Pacific (Ex. China) is another important consumption market of Vulkollan Wheels, enjoying 18.50 % sales market share in 2015.Vulkollan Wheels is used in Material Handling and Mechanical Engineering. Report data showed that 36.28 % of the Vulkollan Wheels market demand in Material Handling, 44.25% in Mechanical Engineering in 2015. There are three kinds of Vulkollan Wheels, which are Traction Wheels,Forklift Wheels and Guiding Wheels. Guiding Wheels are wildly used in the Vulkollan Wheels, with a production market share nearly 32.52% in 2015.Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Vulkollan Wheels industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Vulkollan Wheels have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.The worldwide market for Vulkollan Wheels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Traction Wheels

Forklift Wheels

Guiding Wheels

Materials handling

Mechanical engineering