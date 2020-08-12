IT Services Market 2020-2024 / Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast

IT Services Market is estimated to reach $1,752 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2024. The term Information technology (IT) refers to the computers used to study, store, retrieve, spread and manipulate information. The IT service is an operational model where the IT service to a business is been delivered by the information technology (IT) service provider. IT service are integrated with various industries such as software, e-commerce, computer hardware, internet, electronics, and semiconductors. The IT service pwrovider might be internal IT organization or external IT organization.

A rising start-up community and growing technology are the primary factors boosting in the market growth of IT services. Growing emphasis on developing an IT efficient infrastructure and implementation of IT services such as consulting services and system integration services by organizations is also supplementing the growth of the market. However, high competition is a major challenge for the market players. However, the IT services market will place a great importance on the needs and outcome demands by the business to improve employee productivity, and profitability in the coming years.

The IT services market is segmented by service type, consulting type, industry vertical, infrastructure, and geography. By service type, the market is classified into application development, application modernization, system integration, performance engineering, and others. By consulting type, the market is segmented as IT consulting and network consulting. By industry vertical the market is segmented as financial, government, computer services, manufacturing, telecom, transportation, and others. By infrastructure, the segmentations considered in the report are desktop support infrastructure, data center infrastructure, mainframe support infrastructure, help desk infrastructure, and others.

Based on geography, IT Service Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key market players include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machine Corporation, Infosys Limited, Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Oracle Corporation, and Tata Consultancy Services, among others.

