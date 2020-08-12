Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market 2020-2024 / Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast

Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market is estimated to reach $140 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2024. Preimplantation genetic diagnosis is a procedure which involves genetic profiling of embryos, so as to reduce the possibility of passing on inherited disorders. It aids in detecting embryos with abnormalities and selects healthy embryo that can be used for implanting in the uterus. It decreases the rate of unprompted abortion and increased the probabilities of delivering genetically healthy baby. It majorly helps couples whose offspring are capable of getting affected by severe mendelian disorders, mitochondrial disorders or structural chromosome abnormalities. Presently, PGD is the only available technique which are used to avoid highly affected embryo before implantation.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325475

The factors driving the global preimplantation genetics diagnosis (PGD) market includes decreasing fertility rate, technological advancements in the field of genetic analysis, rising demand for IVF treatments, increasing commonness of genetic disorders, and risk of affecting genetic disorders in embryos with increasing maternal age. Though, ethical and economic concerns and several government regulations would hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements and untapped markets would provide numerous growth opportunities in the forecast period.

The global preimplantation genetics diagnosis (PGD) is segmented on the basis of test type and geography. Test type is further bifurcated as X-linked diseases, HLA typing, chromosomal abnormalities, gender selection, single gene disorders, aneuploidy, and other test types.

Based on geography, global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, France, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and others, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., and Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market with respect to major segments such as test type, and geography

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325475



The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market

Test Type Segments

X-Linked Diseases

HLA Typing

Chromosomal Abnormalities

Gender Selection

Single Gene Disorders

Aneuploidy

Other Test Types

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Others

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609