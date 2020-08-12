Personal Care Packaging Market 2020-2024 / Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics

Global Personal Care Packaging Market is estimated to reach $44.2 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2024. Personal care packaging includes primary packaging of toiletries, make-up, skin and body care, and others. Packaging are used to communicate the trends and brand values with consumers. It also provides detailed information about the ingredients, and creates a positive impact about the brand on consumers. Moreover, manufacturers are now focusing on minimal packaging with high chemical resistance, as consumers are demanding for more convenient and portable packages. Hygiene rituals among consumers are becoming more advanced and reusable and recyclable packaging are also setting a major trend among the consumers.

The global personal care packaging market is driven by factors such as high penetration of cosmetics and beauty products, rapid urbanization and shifting consumer’s lifestyle, rising awareness among brand owners, and rising significance of packaging to attract maximum consumers. Though, changes in legislation on safety of personal care products could hamper the progress of the market. Furthermore, light weight packaging with high durability and green packaging could provide numerous future scope in the coming years.

The global personal care packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. By product type, the market is segmented as rigid plastic, flexible packaging, paper, glass, metal, and others (nonwoven fabric, cardboard etc.). Further the personal care packaging market is segmented by application as hair care, skin care, bath and shower, cosmetics, and others (oral care, wipes, and cotton pads).

Based on geography, personal care packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Colgate-Palmolive Company, Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Gerresheimer AG, ITC Ltd., Mondi Plc, Albea S.A., Crown Holdings, Inc., and Bormioli Rocco SpA, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Personal Care Packaging Market with respect to major segments such as product type, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Personal Care Packaging Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Personal Care Packaging Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Personal Care Packaging Market

Product Segments

Rigid Plastic

Flexible Packaging

Paper

Glass

Metal

Other Products (Nonwoven Fabric, Cardboard)

Application Segments

Hair Care

Skin Care

Bath & Shower

Cosmetics

Other Applications (Oral Care, Wipes, Cotton Pads)

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

