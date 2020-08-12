Personal Care Packaging Market 2020-2024 / Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics
Global Personal Care Packaging Market is estimated to reach $44.2 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2024. Personal care packaging includes primary packaging of toiletries, make-up, skin and body care, and others. Packaging are used to communicate the trends and brand values with consumers. It also provides detailed information about the ingredients, and creates a positive impact about the brand on consumers. Moreover, manufacturers are now focusing on minimal packaging with high chemical resistance, as consumers are demanding for more convenient and portable packages. Hygiene rituals among consumers are becoming more advanced and reusable and recyclable packaging are also setting a major trend among the consumers.
The global personal care packaging market is driven by factors such as high penetration of cosmetics and beauty products, rapid urbanization and shifting consumer’s lifestyle, rising awareness among brand owners, and rising significance of packaging to attract maximum consumers. Though, changes in legislation on safety of personal care products could hamper the progress of the market. Furthermore, light weight packaging with high durability and green packaging could provide numerous future scope in the coming years.
The global personal care packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. By product type, the market is segmented as rigid plastic, flexible packaging, paper, glass, metal, and others (nonwoven fabric, cardboard etc.). Further the personal care packaging market is segmented by application as hair care, skin care, bath and shower, cosmetics, and others (oral care, wipes, and cotton pads).
Based on geography, personal care packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Colgate-Palmolive Company, Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Gerresheimer AG, ITC Ltd., Mondi Plc, Albea S.A., Crown Holdings, Inc., and Bormioli Rocco SpA, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Personal Care Packaging Market with respect to major segments such as product type, and application
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Personal Care Packaging Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Personal Care Packaging Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of Personal Care Packaging Market
Product Segments
Rigid Plastic
Flexible Packaging
Paper
Glass
Metal
Other Products (Nonwoven Fabric, Cardboard)
Application Segments
Hair Care
Skin Care
Bath & Shower
Cosmetics
Other Applications (Oral Care, Wipes, Cotton Pads)
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Others
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
