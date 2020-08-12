Probiotics Market 2020-2024 / Key Findings and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report

Probiotics Market is estimated to reach $136.5 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2016 to 2024. Probiotics are live micro-organisms that aid in absorbing nutrients and maintain good digestive health. They are commonly found in several food products and supplements and helps in the absorption of vitamins and minerals into the blood stream. Probiotics are available in several forms including granola bars, yogurt, chocolates, capsules, and others. On administrating in adequate amounts, it promotes a healthy immune system, prevents diarrhea and also supports in weight management. The benefits of probiotics are enhanced by consuming it in combination with other health promoting supplements. Product expansion, and availability of probiotics in different forms and widespread marketing have increased its demand in the market.

The global probiotics market is fueled by factors such as, increasing health consciousness for healthy living, rising awareness of preventive and natural healthcare treatments, growth in functional food industry, growing obese population, and adoption of probiotics in pediatric healthcare. Though, lack of standardized parameters would limit the growth of the market. Additionally, untapped markets, and product innovation would provide several growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global probiotics market is bifurcated on the basis of dispensing form, strain type, application, end user, and geography. By dispensing form, the segment is categorized as tablets-swallowable, liquid drops, sticks and sachets, tablets-chewable, capsules, and others. Strain type is segmented as lactobacillus, yeast, streptococcus, spore formers, bifidobacterium, and others. Application is further bifurcated as probiotic food and beverages, probiotic dietary supplements, and animal feed probiotics. End user is segmented as human probiotics, and animal probiotics.

Based on geography, the probiotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players profiled in this market includes BioGaia AB, Nestle S.A., Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Danone, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Chobani, LLC, China-Biotics Inc., Probiotics International Ltd, Lifeway Foods, Inc., and Ganeden, Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Probiotics Market with respect to major segments such as dispensing form, strain type, application, and end user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Probiotics Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Probiotics Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Probiotics Market

Dispensing Form Segments

Tablets-Swallowable

Liquid Drops

Sticks and Sachets

Tablets-Chewable

Capsules

Other Dispensing Forms

Strain Type Segments

Lactobacillus

Yeast

Streptococcus

Spore Formers

Bifidobacterium

Other Strain Types

Application Segments

Probiotic Food & Beverages

Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed Probiotics

End User Segments

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

