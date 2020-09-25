Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

OSB is an engineered wood structural panel that is rapidly gaining popularity for various applications. It is a sheet material in which rather long strands of wood are bonded together with a synthetic resin adhesive. Sometimes in all three layers, but usually only in the outer layers of these panels, the strands are orientated in a particular direction. OSB varies in colour from a light straw colour to a medium brown depending on the wood species, resin system and pressing conditions.

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world oriented strand board (OSB) industry. The main players are Norbord, LP, Georgia-Pacific, Kronospan and Weyerhaeuser NR Company. The global sales of oriented strand board (OSB) will increase to 31769 K m³ in 2018 from 23658 K m³ in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.37%. In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2020, these two regions occupied 92% of the global consumption volume in total. Oriented strand board (OSB) has four grades, which include OSB 1, OSB 2, OSB 3 and OSB 4. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With advantages of oriented strand board (OSB), the downstream application industries will need more oriented strand board (OSB) products. So, oriented strand board (OSB) has a huge market potential in the future. The worldwide market for Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 11500 million US$ in 2024, from 8760 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.

