Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Short Description About Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market:

The cast polymer industry is multifaceted. Its many products, however, can be grouped into three general categories, differentiated by the materials and manufacturing methods used, as engineered composites, solid surface, engineered stone. The cast polymer offer strength and durability in kitchens and bathrooms, making them a popular choice with homeowners, builders and decorators.

In 2020, the largest consuming region was Asia, followed by North America and Europe; China was the largest consuming country, with 30.7% of the total. The solid surface & other cast polymers industry is mature and largely dependent on general economic conditions. Consumption growth will be highest in North America, with CAGR of about 7.6% for 2020–2024; China's consumption will increase at an average annual rate of 5.6% during 2020–2024. At present, the industry is highly fragmented due to the abundant raw materials and relatively simple technology. Hundreds of manufacturers are located around the world. The top five global manufacturers only hold 8% of global production share. Among these manufacturers, Cosentino, DuPont, Caesarstone, Cambria and Compac are major global leaders. Quality solid surface or quartz stone is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Globally, the solid surface & other cast polymers market is mainly driven by growing demand for residential application. To increase the profitability and competitiveness, solid surface & other cast polymers manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process. The worldwide market for Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 30600 million US$ in 2024, from 18700 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

Bathroom

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Solid Surface

Engineered Stone