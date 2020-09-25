Deodorant Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2020–2026 | Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oréal, Beiersdorf

In this Deodorant Market research report, industry trends are plotted on macro level which helps clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues. The data and information of this report helps businesses map the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more profitably and also assists in taking sound and efficient decisions. The collected information is checked and verified by market experts before presenting it to the end user. In no doubt, businesses are significantly relying on the different segments covered in the market research report hence DEODORANT market report presents them with the better insights to drive the business into right direction.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oréal, Beiersdorf, L’OCCITANE, NEW AVON LLC., REVLON, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kao Corporation, Adidas, CavinKare Group, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Lion Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Global Fragrances, Shiseido Co.Ltd., EO Products, Green Tidings, Sundial Brands, Bubble and Bee Organic, and Truly’s Natural Products.

Market Drivers:

Rising global warming and temperature concerns requiring solutions to odour problems is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand among the younger population for new and innovative scented products is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increased concerns regarding the effects of deodorants on the temperature of human body is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding the infections and allergies related to the ingredients included in the deodorants on the human body is also expected to restrain the market growth

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Deodorant are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Type

Sprays

Creams

Gels

Wipes

Roll-On

Sticks

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

On-Line Retail

Pharmacies

Specialist Retailers

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Variety Stores

Warehouse Clubs

Others

In July 2018, Global Fragrances announced the launch of a new brand of deodorants under the name “Double Cross”.

In May 2018, Unilever’s brand Rexona launched football based deodorant product line. With the new products’ packaging based on the global love for football among the consumers. The company hopes to connect with the consumers on a common level with this launch.

