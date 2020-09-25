Cardio Equipment Market with 2020 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026

In this Cardio Equipment Market research report, industry trends are plotted on macro level which helps clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues. The data and information of this report helps businesses map the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more profitably and also assists in taking sound and efficient decisions. The collected information is checked and verified by market experts before presenting it to the end user. In no doubt, businesses are significantly relying on the different segments covered in the market research report hence CARDIO EQUIPMENT market report presents them with the better insights to drive the business into right direction.

Global cardio fitness equipment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising health consciousness and increasing gyms & fitness centers are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Amer Sports, Cosco (India) Limited, Nortus Fitness, Sunsai sports & fitness, Anson Sports, Technogym, Shandong Baodelong Fitness Co.,Ltd, BODYCRAFT, Precor Incorporated, Into Wellness., MANGOGYMEQUIPMENT.COM GUANGZHOU MANGO FITNESS CO.,LTD; Zest Fitness, Promaxima, Cybex International, Inc, TechFit, Kawachi Group. MATRIX FITNESS SOUTH AFRICA, SportsArt, www.johnsonfitness.com., Exigo, SAI Works, Rishi Industries, MCfitness among others.

Cardio exercises are those exercises which are done for heart and lungs and they usually increase and decrease the heart rate and also expand the lung capacity. There main function is to make them stronger so that efficiency of the body can be improved. Strong cardio vascular system will provide more oxygen to the cells in the body and will help the body to burn more fat during the exercise. Some of the common types of the cardio equipment are dynamic cycling, climbing machine, treadmill, fitness car and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing obese population will drive the market growth

Rising initiatives by the government to promote healthy lifestyle will also enhance the market growth

Rising disposable income will also enhance the growth of this market

Growing corporate wellness programs also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of the equipment will restrict the market growth

Growth in used fitness equipment market also accelerates the market growth

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cardio Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type

Treadmill

Fitness Car

Dynamic Cycling

Climbing Machines

Others

By Application

Gym

School

Community

Sports Center

Other

In March 2019, EnergyFit announced the launch of their new training machine Ski-Row Air+Pwr which is a dual function high intensity interval training machine. Its space saving design and flexibility make it an ideal choice for all kind of fitness facilities. It is specially designed for skiing and rowing only workouts. This launch will help the gym professionals to provide the benefits of two exercises in a single machine

In September 2018, Life Fitness Australia has partnered with Viva Leisure to equip their flagship club, Club Lime CISAC with Australia’s first cardio gear enabled by Life Fitness Apple GymKit. This equipment can be connected wirelessly with the Apple Watch so one can track their accurate measurement. They can exchange different data such as calorie burned, speed, distance, heart rate and other

Table of Contents

1 Cardio Equipment Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Cardio Equipment Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Cardio Equipment Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Cardio Equipment Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Cardio Equipment Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Cardio Equipment Market Size by Regions

5 North America Cardio Equipment Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Cardio Equipment Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cardio Equipment Revenue by Countries

8 South America Cardio Equipment Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Cardio Equipment by Countries

10 Global Cardio Equipment Market Segment by Type

11 Global Cardio Equipment Market Segment by Application

12 Global Cardio Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

