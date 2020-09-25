Grain Processing Equipment Market with 2020 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026

In this Grain Processing Equipment Market research report, industry trends are plotted on macro level which helps clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues. The data and information of this report helps businesses map the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more profitably and also assists in taking sound and efficient decisions. The collected information is checked and verified by market experts before presenting it to the end user. In no doubt, businesses are significantly relying on the different segments covered in the market research report hence GRAIN PROCESSING EQUIPMENT market report presents them with the better insights to drive the business into right direction.

Global grain processing equipment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for processed food and increasing popularity of ready to eat food products from food & beverage industry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- AGRO ASIAN INDUSTRIES, Sigur Group., Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC, Carl Zeiss AG, Shri Vishvakarma (Emery Stones) Industries Pvt. Ltd., Forsberg Agritech India Pvt Ltd, Satake USA., PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Osaw Agro Industries Private Limited., Alvan Blanch, Grain Machinery Manufacturing Corporation, Ang Enterprise, Cimbria Unigrain India, Avity Agrotech Private Limited, Buschhoff, Millgrain Machinery industries, SATAKE CORPORATION., ADEPTA., Ricetec Machinery Private Limited., ROSHAN AGRO INDUSTRIES among others.

Grain processing equipments are widely used by the organization so they can process grains domestically in their plants. They are mainly of two types semi- automatic. Automatic machinery needs zero or negligible human interference, while semi-automatic machinery needs human assistance. These machines make sure that all the unnecessary particles get removed while processing.

Market Drivers:

Increasing population will drive the market growth

Rising household income of the people will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing demand for leisure food will also propel the market growth

Rising globalization an d changing lifestyle contributes as a factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the processed grain will restrain the market growth

Lack of awareness among the farmers regarding the grain processing machinery will hamper this market growth

Natural Climatic changes including flood can act as a major factor restricting the growth of this market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Grain Processing Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Process

Cleaners

Dryers

Coaters

Graders

Separators

Polishers

Others

By Operation

Semi- Automatic

Automatic

By Machine

Pre Processing

Processing

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In March 2019, AGI announced the acquisition of Milltec Machinery Ltd so they can expand them in the rice equipment market. This acquisition will help the company to expand their present portfolio and will also solidify AGI position in the market

In January 2016, AGCO announced the acquisition of Cimbria Holdings Ltd. This partnership offers important marketing and cost-saving synergies, providing the business with a global leadership position in the seed handling sector and further enhancing its capacity to serve big worldwide customers. This acquisition will also expand their portfolio and strengthen their position

Research strategies and tools used-:

This GRAIN PROCESSING EQUIPMENT market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Grain Processing Equipment Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Grain Processing Equipment Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Grain Processing Equipment Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Grain Processing Equipment Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Grain Processing Equipment Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Grain Processing Equipment Market Size by Regions

5 North America Grain Processing Equipment Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Grain Processing Equipment Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Grain Processing Equipment Revenue by Countries

8 South America Grain Processing Equipment Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Grain Processing Equipment by Countries

10 Global Grain Processing Equipment Market Segment by Type

11 Global Grain Processing Equipment Market Segment by Application

12 Global Grain Processing Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

