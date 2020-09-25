Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Market with 2020 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026

In this Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Market research report, industry trends are plotted on macro level which helps clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues. The data and information of this report helps businesses map the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more profitably and also assists in taking sound and efficient decisions. The collected information is checked and verified by market experts before presenting it to the end user. In no doubt, businesses are significantly relying on the different segments covered in the market research report hence EUROPE BAG-IN-BOX PACKAGING market report presents them with the better insights to drive the business into right direction.

Bag-in in-Box packaging, a sustainable part of flexible packaging has many benefits over rigid packaging such as hygienic filling, handling, storage, dispensing, no transfer of flavors, no residual product return, and recyclable packaging.

Automated packaging machines are in mandatory demand in high range, as it helps to raise the amount of yield production for any kind of production for beverages in order to increase the consumption demand. Bag-in-box is used in wide range of applications such as in processing of food & beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, oil and paints products and many more. Sterilized bag-in-box products, gets stable in any normal condition and it do not require any cooling processes. The bag bag-in in-box packaging also offers hygienic transportation and storage of various foods and drinks. It restricted restricts the contact of air and product. This type of packaging also extends the shelf life of various foods and drinks.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Liqui-Box, DS Smith, Robert Bosch GmbH, Alfa Laval, Engi-O, Pattyn Group, SACMI, Scholle IPN, Technibag, Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, ProXES GmbH, Flexifill Ltd., TORR Industries, ABCO Automation, Inc., IC Filling Systems, Kreuzmayr Maschinenbau GmbH, Gossamer Structures (Pty) Ltd, Triangle Package Machinery Co., Quadrant Equipment, voran Maschinen GmbH, Smurfit Kappa and others.

In November 2018, IC Filling Systems exhibited their products at the Brau Beviale 2018 for the beer and beverage industry in Nuremberg, Germany from 13th November to 15th November. This helped the company to enhance their customer base by increasing the brand awareness among the customers.

In October 2018, Smurfit Kappa acquired the largest packaging business in the Serbia. This acquisition will help the company to expand their business in the Southeast European and offer full containerboard integration for the Group’s packaging operation in the Southeast Europe.

In October 2017, Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH (Germany) signed a contract for the acquisition of ROVEMA GmbH (Germany). This agreement aimed to expand their product portfolio of the packaging machines and systems.

On the basis of machine type, the market is segmented into integrated and standalone.

On the basis of automation type, the market is segmented into automatic, semi-automatic and manual.

On the basis of packaging material, the market is segmented into plastics, metals, paper and paperboard and others.

On the basis of output capacity, the market is segmented into 10 bags/minute, 11-50 bags/minute, 51-100 bags/minutes and above 100 bags/minutes.

On the basis of filling technology, the market is segmented into aseptic and non-aseptic.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into food and beverages, household products, paints and lubricants, healthcare, personal care and others.

Table of Contents

1 Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Market Size by Regions

5 North America Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Revenue by Countries

8 South America Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine by Countries

10 Global Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Market Segment by Type

11 Global Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Market Segment by Application

12 Global Europe Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

