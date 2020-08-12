Event Logistics Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2027 Top Key Players DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel

Event logistics involves transporting, managing, and coordinating the physical movement of goods; sharing information from the event manager to the appropriate venue where the event is held to satisfy customer requirements; and contracting firms specialized in handling functions such as storage, warehousing, and freight and storage. The logistics event industry consists of four categories of activities: entertainment activities, sporting events, trade fairs, and other events, including cultural gatherings, festivals, business conferences, and government-sponsored events.

Some of the key players of Event Logistics Market:

Agility

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

Rhenus Group

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

The Global Event Logistics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Event Logistics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast year for overall Event Logistics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Event Logistics Market Size

2.2 Event Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Event Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Event Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Event Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Event Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Event Logistics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Event Logistics Revenue by Product

4.3 Event Logistics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Event Logistics Breakdown Data by End User

