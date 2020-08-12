Active Grille Shutter Market is Rising with top key players SRG Global, Standard Motor Products, Techniplas, Valeo

The active grille shutter is a progressive mechatronic system, which has an involuntary opening and closing shutters based on real-time needs that restrict or allows airflow. The active grille shutter expands fuel efficiency by reducing aerodynamic drag, thereby leading to a reduction in CO2 emissions. The automotive industry is adopting advance technologies, which lead to development in fuel economy and reduction in harmful emissions.

Some of the key players of Active Grille Shutter Market:

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

HBPO GmbH

Magna International Inc

R?chling

Shape Corp

SRG Global

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Techniplas, LLC.

Valeo

The Global Active Grille Shutter Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Active Grille Shutter market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast year for overall Active Grille Shutter market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Active Grille Shutter Market Size

2.2 Active Grille Shutter Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Active Grille Shutter Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Active Grille Shutter Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Active Grille Shutter Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Active Grille Shutter Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Active Grille Shutter Sales by Product

4.2 Global Active Grille Shutter Revenue by Product

4.3 Active Grille Shutter Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Active Grille Shutter Breakdown Data by End User

