Luggage Bag Market anticipates revenue will hit up to XX% CAGR by 2026: Includes Top Players, Market Size & Growth, Gross Margin, Profit Margin, Revenue

Samsonite

VIP Industries

VF Corporation

Delsey

Briggs & Riley

Rimowa

Travelpro

Tommy Hilfiger

Victorinox

Olympia

Fox Luggage

Skyway

Traveler’s Choice

ACE

Diplomat

EMINENT

This report studies the luggage bags, covering trolley bags in generaland Hard Luggage Trolley Bags.

The India branded luggage bags market is dominated by three players, Samsonite, VIP Industries Limited and Safari. The market will be competitive, due to more foreign brands plan to expand its market share, like Tommy Hilfiger, Delsey, Briggs and Riley, Rimowa, VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak), Travelpro and Victorinox etc. These brands are tapping the evolving Indian consumer at a rapid pace. The competition is expected to intensify further as these players are estimated to make a significant contribution in the organized segment of luggage industry. If the branded luggage bags sector can hold its growth momentum, then the luggage industry is going to be the leading player in the consumer durables category in the next couple of years.

The global Luggage Bag market is valued at 14000 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 23980 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Luggage Bag volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Luggage Bag market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

Luggage Bag Market Breakdown by Types:

Hard Luggage Bags

Soft Luggage Bags

Luggage Bag Market Breakdown by Application:

Specialist Retailers

Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Others

