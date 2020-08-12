Spark Plugs Market Global Trend, Gross Earning and Emerging Growth Opportunity by 2028 | Borgwarner Inc., Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation

One of the main drivers for this market’s growth is the growing demand for vehicles across the globe. Also a major contributor to the growth of spark & glow plugs is the increase in stringency of government emission standards and regulations and fuel quality.

Spark plug is an electrical device threaded into the spark ignition engine cylinder which produces spark in the cylinder bore at the time needed to ignite the combustible air-fuel mixture. The system contains shell, resistor, electrodes, and insulator. As high-tension current passes through the center electrodes during engine operation, it ionizes the gas present between the gap between the electrodes, creating flame.

Development and selling of petrol-powered vehicles has risen globally coupled with an increase in the number of small & recreational boats, petrol-based generators and jet skis, thus expecting the spark plugs market to be fueling. Technological developments in the electrode material and growing demand for natural gas-powered vehicles are expected to stimulate growth in the industry.

The Spark plugs market is Segmented by type (hot spark plug, cold spark plug), by material (copper, iridium, platinum), by application (automobile, marine, industrial, others).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Borgwarner Inc.

1. Delphi Automotive

2. Denso Corporation

3. Federal-Mogul Corporation

4. General Motors (ACDelco Corporation)

5. NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd

6. Robert Bosch Gmbh

7. UCI-Fram Autobrands (Autolite)

8. Valeo

9. Weichai Power Co. Ltd.

10. HELLA GmbH

11. Magneti Marelli

12. and MSD Performance

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Hot Spark Plug

o Cold Spark Plug

By Material:

o Copper

o Iridium

o Platinum

By Application:

o Automobile

o Marine

o Industrial

o Others

o Working Equipment

o Brush Cutters

o Scythes

o Mowers

o Saws

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Material

o By Application

Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

o By Type

o By Material

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Material

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Material

o By Application

