Magnetic cooling technology is used for the purpose of cooling which is based on the magnetocaloric effect. The system is widely used for achieving extremely low temperatures in refrigerators. The modern refrigeration method usually uses hydrofluorocarbons.

Secondly, magnetic cooling systems can be built into refrigeration items such as refrigerators, drink coolers, fridge screens, freezers and ice cream cabinets. The key explanation for this is that businesses tend to work to overcome the problems of air conditioners and heat pumps.

Easy design technology and less moving parts in magnetic cooling make it one of the most cost-effective alternatives for traditional cooling. The magnetic cooling system operates according to the magnetocaloric effect theory (MCE). Under this effect, the temperature of magnetocaloric materials increases under the influence of the magnetic field, while when the magnetic field applied to magnetocaloric material is stopped it experiences a sharp fall.

The Magnetic refrigeration market is segmented by type (refrigerators, heat pumps, air conditioning systems), by application (industrial, domestic, commercial refrigeration, refrigerated transportation & logistics, food & beverages processing, automotive hvac, healthcare, others).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Whirlpool Corporation

2. Toshiba

3. Astronautics Corporation of America

4. Samsung Electronics

5. General Electric

6. BASF

7. Camfridge

8. Eramet

9. and Haier

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Refrigerators

o Heat Pumps

o Air Conditioning Systems

By Application:

o Industrial Refrigeration

o Domestic Refrigeration

o Commercial Refrigeration

o Refrigerated Transportation & Logistics

o Food & Beverages Processing

o Automotive HVAC

o Healthcare

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

o By Type

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Application

