Adhesive Tapes Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Adhesive tape refers to any one of a variety of combinations of a backing materials coated with an adhesive. Different backing materials and adhesives can be used depending on the intended use.

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Lintec

Intertape Polymer Group

Shurtape Technologies

Avery Dennison (Yongle)

Achem (YC Group)

Scapa

Teraoka

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Denka

Stokvis Tapes

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Adhesive Tape industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China and USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. There are major three classification of Adhesive Tape in this report, Polypropylene Adhesive Tape, Paper Adhesive Tape and PVC Adhesive Tape. Globally, the production value share of each type of Adhesive Tape is 58.98%, 11.90%, and 6.18% in 2016. Although sales of Adhesive Tape brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market. The worldwide market for Adhesive Tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 77700 million US$ in 2024, from 54200 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Adhesive Tapes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Commodity Packaging

Polypropylene

Paper

PVC