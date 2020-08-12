Seasonings and Spices Market 2020-2024 / Growth, Development and Demand Forecast

Global Seasonings and Spices Market is estimated to reach $19 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2016 to 2024. Seasonings and spices strengthen the food’s flavor without changing its natural essence. It is being used since ancient times and the popularity is expected to continue in the coming years. They are in high demand as they are used as an integral part of all kinds of cuisine. Moreover, seasonings and spices offer various health benefits such as, it boosts immune system, aids in detoxification, regulates metabolism, improves heart health and many others. They also have the ability to protect against diabetes, cancer, and several heart conditions.

The global seasonings and spices market is driven by factors such as globalization, changing food preferences, and changing demographics. Moreover, growing trade opportunities and increasing demand for traditional foods also supports the growth of the market. Additionally, opportunities from emerging markets, and organic seasonings and spices would provide future scope for the market players. Though, ineffective logistics and adulteration could hinder the growth of the market.

The key segments of global seasonings and spices market are product type, distribution channel, and geography. Product type is segmented into dried herbs, salt, pepper, salt substitute, individual and mixed spices, and others. Distribution channel is further categorized into food and drink specialists, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-retailers, general merchandise retailers, and others.

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, Australia, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players in the market include Bart Ingredients Co. Ltd., McCormick & Company Inc., Knorr, Kerry Group Plc., Olam International, Baria Pepper, Worlee Gruppe, Dohler Group, Ariake Japan Co. Ltd., and Ajinomoto Co. Inc, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide a detailed analysis of Global Seasonings and Spices Market with respect to major segments such as product type and distribution channel

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Seasonings and Spices Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Seasonings and Spices Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Seasonings and Spices Market

Product Type Segments

Dried Herbs

Salt

Pepper

Salt Substitute

Individual and Mixed Spices

Other Products

Distribution Channel Segments

Food and Drink Specialists

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-Retailers

General Merchandise Retailers

Other Distribution Channels

Geography Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

