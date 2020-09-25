Mussel Oil Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2020–2026 | Waitaki Bio, Aroma (NZ) Ltd, Nature’s Range, Lovely Health Ltd

In this Mussel Oil Market research report, industry trends are plotted on macro level which helps clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues. The data and information of this report helps businesses map the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more profitably and also assists in taking sound and efficient decisions. The collected information is checked and verified by market experts before presenting it to the end user. In no doubt, businesses are significantly relying on the different segments covered in the market research report hence MUSSEL OIL market report presents them with the better insights to drive the business into right direction.

Global mussel oil market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This report includes the data of base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand for supplements which have rich source of dietary fibers and increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Waitaki Bio, Aroma (NZ) Ltd, Nature’s Range, Lovely Health Ltd., Henry Blooms Health Products, ECI Natural Health Ltd, Bio-Mer Ltd, among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Mussel oil is a supplement that is extracted from the green-lipped mussel. They are also rich in proteins, omega 3 fatty acid, vitamin B12, iodine, and magnesium which are helpful in curing the bone deficiencies and also enhance the bone health. They are also widely used for the treatment of respiratory problems such as asthma. These products are widely used in application such as processed food, beauty & cosmetics, pet food & veterinary and dietary supplements.

Market Drivers:

Increased usage of mussel oil for treatment of asthma, cancer, and ADHD disorder will uplift the growth of the market

Rising aquaculture activities will also enhance the market growth

It has the ability to provide pain relief and also soothes muscular tissues which will also accelerate their demand in the market

Rising social media platform and e-commerce websites will drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Increasing vegan population around the globe will hamper the market growth

Rising incidence of skin allergy form the consumption of sea food will obstructs the growth of the market

Easy availability of product substitutes will restrict the market growth

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mussel Oil are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Pharmacy

Online

Others

By Product

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Application

Processed Food

Beauty & Cosmetics

Biopharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Pet Food & Veterinary

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In August 2018, Kiwi, Inc announced that they are going to expand their reach in China with their anti –inflammatory phospholipid oil. This new product is extracted from the green lipped mussel oil by using supercritical co2 method. It has the ability cures many joint problems and arthritis. They combine green lipped mussel oil with extra virgin oil that are rich in vitamin, C and E and omega 3 & omega 6 fatty acid. They maintain the level of normal heart rate by restricting the leukotriene and cyclooxygenase activity

In May 2017, Waitaki Bio announced that they are going to expand their production of Prena TEC green lipped mussel oil. The expansion developed ActiPhen freeze-dried kiwifruit powder for digestive health and CassiPure anthocyanin-rich blackcurrant extract for eye health, memory, and immune aid. Prena TEC green lipped mussel oil is the highly rich in omega 3 fatty acid and phospholipid. It results in the rising processing capacity and the development of new extraction technology which caters health concern as the prime responsibility

Research strategies and tools used-:

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

