Diabetic Shoes Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2020–2026 | Aetrex Worldwide, Inc, DJO Global, Drew Shoe Corporation, Finn Comfort

Global diabetic shoes market is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 13.66 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising expenses on diabetic treatment is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Aetrex Worldwide, Inc, DJO Global, Drew Shoe Corporation, Finn Comfort, I-Runner, OrthoFeet, Pilgrim Shoes, Podartis Srl, Propét USA, Inc., Etonic, Apexfoot.com, Advanced Diabetic Solutions, DARCO International, THUASNE SA, SIGVARIS, Hanger Clinic, Anodyne, LLC, Pedors247, Apis Footwear Company, The Foot Comfort Center, Oasis Footwear,LLC., Reed Medical Ltd, PLS Pedorthic Lab Specialties, Inc and others.

Diabetic shoes or extra depth or therapeutic shoes or sugar shoes which is specially designed to reduce the risk of skin breakdown in diabetics. It is also used to solve the problem related to the improper blood circulations in lower limbs. The main of these shoes to avoid foot injuries so that they can prevent problems like ulcers, strains and risk related to amputations. Rising cases of diabetes among population is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

The Diabetic Shoes is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is Distribution Channel (Off-Line Distribution Channel, On-Line Distribution Channel), End- User (Women, Men, Children), Patient Type (Inpatient, Outpatient)

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of diabetes worldwide is driving the market growth

Rising aging population is another factor driving the growth of this market

Increasing number of women diabetic patient worldwide will also propel the market growth

Growing improvement in online retail penetration will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High price of the diabetic shoes is restraining the market growth

Lack of awareness among population about the diabetic shoe is another important factor restraining the market growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diabetic Shoes are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

By Distribution Channel

Off-Line Distribution Channel Shoe Stores Departmental Store Medical Speciality Others

On-line Distribution Channel

By End- User

Women

Men

Children

By Patient Type

Inpatient

Outpatient

In March 2018, Siren announced the launch of their siren diabetic sock and foot monitoring system which is made of neurofabric materials. It is specially designed to detect early symptoms of inflammation and diabetic foot ulcers. These socks are washable and dryer- friendly

In November 2017, Frazier Healthcare announced that they are going to acquire MDI Corporation. This will help the company to expand their diabetic shoe program and also in treating the disease related to lower extremities

This DIABETIC SHOES market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Diabetic Shoes Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Diabetic Shoes Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Diabetic Shoes Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Diabetic Shoes Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Diabetic Shoes Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Diabetic Shoes Market Size by Regions

5 North America Diabetic Shoes Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Diabetic Shoes Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Diabetic Shoes Revenue by Countries

8 South America Diabetic Shoes Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Diabetic Shoes by Countries

10 Global Diabetic Shoes Market Segment by Type

11 Global Diabetic Shoes Market Segment by Application

12 Global Diabetic Shoes Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

