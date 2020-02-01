Microfluidic Devices Market 2020-2024 / Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast

Global Microfluidic Devices Market is estimated to reach $14.3 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2016 to 2024. A microfluid device consists of a pattern of micro-channels through which fluids flows. The design of these device may vary depending upon its application area. Microfluidic devices are highly beneficial for genomics owing to its improved test speed, and reduced reagent consumption and efficiency. Microfluidics have aided in miniaturization and automation in the field of medicine and diagnostic applications and has proven to be a striking technology for several academic researches as well as industries.

The global microfluidic devices market is driven by factors such as, need for inventions in mixture mix, increasing demand for miniaturized devices in proteomics and genomics, and rising demand for point of care testing. However, factors such as stringent regulations for global affiliation of medical devices and inability to integrate with present system could hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, untapped markets and advanced diagnostics and drug delivery technologies would provide future scope for the market.

The global microfluidic devices market is segmented as material type, application, industry, and geography. Material type is categorized into polymer, silicon, glass, and others. Furthermore, application is sub-segmented into point of care testing, clinical and veterinary diagnostics, analytical devices, drug delivery, pharmaceutical and life science research, environment and industrial, and others. Industry is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals, in-vitro diagnostics, medical devices, and others.

Based on geography, global microfluidic devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Fluidigm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Micronit Microtechnologies B.V., and Akonni Biosystems, among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Microfluidic Devices Market with respect to major segments such as material type, application, and industry

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Microfluidic Devices Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Microfluidic Devices Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Microfluidic Devices Market:

Material Type Segments

Polymer

Silicon

Glass

Other Material Types

Application Segments

Point of Care Testing

Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics

Analytical Devices

Drug Delivery

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

Environment and Industrial

Other Applications

Industry Segments

Pharmaceuticals

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Medical Devices

Other Industries

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

