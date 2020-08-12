Neurostimulation Devices Market 2020-2024 / Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast
Global Neurostimulation devices Market is estimated to reach $10.2 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2016 to 2024.Neurostimulation devices provide electronic stimulation to specific nerves in the body. These devices are externally or operationally set in the patient’s body and functions are done by thin wires or leads. They provide control, reduces pain, and provide relaxation to various therapeutic conditions such as paralyzed patients, and others.
Neurostimulation devices are extremely beneficial in reducing pain of neurological disorders including chronic pain, epilepsy, major depression, and parkinson’s disease. Spinal cord stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, deep brain stimulators, and cortical stimulators are most commonly used devices. Increasing population and growing demand for neurostimulation devices in the healthcare sector are enhancing the growth of the market.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325495
Technological advancements and increasing need for add-on services drives the growth of the global neurostimulation devices market. Rapid growth in population and high demand from healthcare sectors also supports the growth of the market. Moreover, product innovation and growing investments in R&D would provide several opportunities for the market. However, high cost may hinder the growth of the market.
The global neurostimulation devices market has been segmented as device type, application, and geography. Device type is bifurcated into implantable devices (spinal cord stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, deep brain stimulation, cochlear implants, vagus nerve stimulation, gastric electric stimulation and others) and external devices (transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and others). By application, the segmentations are urinary and gastroparesis, fecal incontinence, pain management, epilepsy, parkinson’s disease, hearing loss, depression, and others.
By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The major players in the market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., Neuropace, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., BioControl Medical, DePuy Synthes Companies, Synapse Biomedical, Inc., Nevro Corporation, NDI Medical, LLC, and NeuroSigma, Inc., among others.
Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325495
The key takeaways from the report:
The report will provide a detailed analysis of Global Neurostimulation Devices Market with respect to major segments such as device type, application, and geography. The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Neurostimulation Devices Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Neurostimulation Devices Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Neurostimulation Devices Market:
Device Type Segments
Implantable Devices
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Sacral Nerve Stimulation
Deep Brain Stimulation
Cochlear Implants
Vagus Nerve Stimulation
Gastric Electric Stimulation
Others
External Devices
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
Others
Application Segments
Urinary and Gastroparesis
Fecal Incontinence
Pain Management
Epilepsy
Parkinson’s Disease
Hearing Loss
Depression
Others
<<<<<<Some Related Keywords>>>>>>
Optical Sensors Market
Optoelectronics Market
Optical Chemical Sensors Market
Occupancy Sensor Market
Nanosensors Market
Nano Radiation Sensors Market
Nano Biosensors Market
Music Publishing Market
Geography Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Others
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609