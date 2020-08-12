Latest Research report on Folder Gluer Machine Market Size predicts favorable growth and forecast 2020 – 2028

The application of the folder gluer machine is the final process of the packing box in the packaging and printing industry. The process involves folding and sticking printed, die-forming cardboard. Folder Gluer Machine instead of manual gluing, reducing labor costs and improving efficiency.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , BOBST, Duran Machinery, VEGA, Gaoke Machinery Co., Ltd, Yancheng Hongjing Machinery, BW Papersystems, Wenzhou GaoTian Packaging Machinery Co.,Ltd, Gietz AG, Masterwork Machinery, Shanghai Eternal Machinery, Sipack, Lamina System AB, Wenzhou Youtian Packing Machinery, YAWA, Wenzhou Zhantian Packing Machinery, Wenzhou Hetian Machinery, Brandtjen & Kluge, Inc

The key product type of Folder Gluer Machine market are: , Straight Line Type, Crash-lock Bottom Type, Multi-Corner Boxes Type

Folder Gluer Machine Market Outlook by Applications: , Health Care, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

