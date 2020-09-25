Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market Recent Trends, Opportunities and Growth Revenue 2020-2026 | Northrop Grumman, iRobot, Lockheed Martin

“

The report titled Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market Research Report: Northrop Grumman, iRobot, Lockheed Martin, Kongsberg Maritime, KUKA Robotics, ECA Group, Europa Systems, Omron

Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market Segmentation by Product: SCARA

Delta

Cartesian

Articulated

Collaborative

Dual Arm



Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market Segmentation by Application: Healthcare

Agriculture & Gardening

Warehouse & Logistics

Defense

Building & Construction

Mining and Oil & Gas

Others



The Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV)

1.2 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 SCARA

1.2.3 Delta

1.2.4 Cartesian

1.2.5 Articulated

1.2.6 Collaborative

1.2.7 Dual Arm

1.3 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Agriculture & Gardening

1.3.4 Warehouse & Logistics

1.3.5 Defense

1.3.6 Building & Construction

1.3.7 Mining and Oil & Gas

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Industry

1.7 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production

3.4.1 North America Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production

3.5.1 Europe Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production

3.6.1 China Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production

3.7.1 Japan Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Business

7.1 Northrop Grumman

7.1.1 Northrop Grumman Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Northrop Grumman Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Northrop Grumman Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Northrop Grumman Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 iRobot

7.2.1 iRobot Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 iRobot Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 iRobot Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 iRobot Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Lockheed Martin

7.3.1 Lockheed Martin Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Lockheed Martin Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Lockheed Martin Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Lockheed Martin Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kongsberg Maritime

7.4.1 Kongsberg Maritime Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Kongsberg Maritime Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kongsberg Maritime Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Kongsberg Maritime Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 KUKA Robotics

7.5.1 KUKA Robotics Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 KUKA Robotics Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 KUKA Robotics Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 KUKA Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ECA Group

7.6.1 ECA Group Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 ECA Group Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ECA Group Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 ECA Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Europa Systems

7.7.1 Europa Systems Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Europa Systems Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Europa Systems Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Europa Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Omron

7.8.1 Omron Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Omron Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Omron Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Omron Main Business and Markets Served

8 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV)

8.4 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Distributors List

9.3 Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV)

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

