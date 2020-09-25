Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market 2020-2026 Global Briefing, Growth Analysis And Opportunities Outlook || Leading Players – Ritter Pharmaceuticals, profarma, Amgen Inc, Recordati S.p.A, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market research report assists the business in every sphere of trade to easily take the unmatched decisions, to tackle the toughest business questions and diminish the risk of failure. Competitive analysis performed in this market report puts forth the moves of the key players in the industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. By precisely understanding and keeping into thought customer requirement, one step or combination of many steps has been employed to make out this most excellent Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market report.
Global lactose intolerance treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence of lactose intolerance’s population and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth.
Market Definition: Global Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market
Lactose intolerance is also known as milk intolerance is a condition in which person is not able to break down natural sugar called lactose. Lactose is disaccharides found in the milk and milk products. The patients with lactose intolerance have digestive symptoms such as bloating, diarrhea, and acidity after eating or drinking milk or milk products. Lactase deficiency and lactose malabsorption may lead to lactose intolerance.
According to the article published in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, an estimated lactose intolerance population is approximately 65 percent of world’s population. It is most prevalent in people of East Asian descent followed by West African, Arab, Greek, and Italian descent. These growing incidence of lactose intolerance worldwide and high demand of disease specific treatment are the key factors which drive the market growth.
Segmentation: Global Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market
Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market : By Type
- Primary Lactose Intolerance
- Secondary Lactose Intolerance
- Others
Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market : By Treatment
- Food Supplements
- Enzymatic Lactase Supplements
- Others
Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market : By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market : By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market Drivers
- Widespread prevalence of lactose intolerance worldwide is drive the market
- Accelerates demand of novel therapies and newer development is driving the growth of this market
- Family history of lactose intolerance can also act as a market driver
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth
Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market Restraints
- Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable is hamper the market growth
- Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth of the market.
- Inadequate knowledge about lactose intolerance in some developing countries is also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
Key Developments in the Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market:
In March 2019, Ritter Pharmaceuticals has completed the enrollment in pivotal phase III clinical trial for RP-G28, a lactose-metabolizing bacterium being developed for the treatment of lactose intolerance. If trial successful, RP-G28 could become the first FDA approved treatment for patients suffering from lactose intolerance.
