Asia Pacific COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Size to Exceed USD 1.8 Bn by 2026

The study on Asia Pacific COVID-19 Detection Kits Market provides a complete view on the industry with intricate details subject to its overall stance in the global landscape along with specifying various applications across major end-user sectors.

Asia Pacific COVID-19 detection kits industry, as per the given report, recorded valuation of USD 600 million in 2020 and would cross to a mammoth of USD 1.8 billion by 2026, growing at a rate of 20%. The market report showcases data on the current market situation, evolving technologies, provides details on market rivals, market strategies, future growth prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Further, the report also puts forth various factors that are potentially driving the revenue graph of the industry over the time, along with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by.

According to the analysis, APAC COVID-19 detection kits market has been divided into multiple segments including specimen type, end-use, product, regions, and expansive competitive landscape.

Based on specimen type, the COVID-19 detection kits market is segmented into nasal swab, oropharyngeal swab, nasopharyngeal swab, and others. Nasal swab is expected to grow at around 21% CAGR over the analysis period and will garner a moderate market share. The slow growth of the segment is due to its less specificity and yield as compared to other sample types.

As per the given document, APAC COVID-19 detection kits industry has been diversified into Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand whose comprehensive analysis has been mentioned in the study. It also includes factors and trends that are deemed to promote the growth of regional markets, each region’s individual market share and size, technologies used, governmental laws and regulations, and other factors.

In Asia Pacific region, COVID-19 detection kits industry in China is anticipated to grow at around 25% CAGR during the foreseeable years. Rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19 infection and surging need for critical care and diagnosis throughout the nation are anticipated to drive the demand for the Asia Pacific COVID-19 detection kits market over the analysis timeframe.

The COVID-19 detection kits market in Asia Pacific is highly fragmented and claims the presence of top-notch companies operating the realm including BGI, Abbott, Co-Diagnostics, BioFire Diagnostics, Cepheid, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech, Mylab Discovery Solutions, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SD Biosensor, Seegene, and Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology. Market analysis of this segment highlights details on the sales growth of each of these companies, their strategic initiatives, individual company profiles, market share, and position in the worldwide ecosystem.

