Asia Pacific Animal Healthcare Market Size to Expand at Over 5% CAGR through 2026

The research report on Asia Pacific Animal Healthcare Market provides a comprehensive understanding of the overall market with substantial details including its position in the global economy and its applications across myriad end-users segments.

According to the given report, the Asia Pacific animal healthcare industry revenue surpassed USD 40.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to record a remuneration of USD 470 million by 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of 5.1% over 2020-2026. Moreover, the study also incorporates information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, market tactics, future prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1342/sample

The report also summarizes various factors that are likely to drive the growth of this industry over the foreseeable period, in line with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by. As per the given report, the APAC animal healthcare market is fragmented on the basis of product, animal type, distribution channel, regions, and competitive landscape.

Companion animals were valued over USD 32,000.0 million in 2019. This is attributed to increasing number of pets for security, and loneliness in the region. Also, rising emphasis on animal healthcare and vaccines along with rise in income levels among individuals drives the market for companion animals.

Based on the geographical landscape, the Asia Pacific animal healthcare industry has been diversified into various regions including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam. The market study includes minute details on growth driving factors, trending growth opportunities, respective growth rates, technologies being used, favorable and unfavorable regulatory reforms, and individual market shares.

India animal healthcare market is estimated to experience around 5.7% CAGR during the forecasting years. The increasing initiatives by government authorities compels growth of the market. For instance, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) promotes animal welfare and is country’s largest funding organization. The organization provides grants, used for maintenance of sheltered animals, rescued animals, construction of shelter houses, birth control & immunization.

The animal healthcare market in Asia Pacific is highly concentrated and boasts robust presence of myriad companies including Bayer AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Elanco, IDEXX Laboratories, among others. The document incorporates details on the sales graph of reach of each of the enlisted firm, their market strategies to sustain their position in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share and size, and their stance in the worldwide industry landscape.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Animal Healthcare Market Size, By Product

4.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific animal healthcare, by product

4.2. Pharmaceuticals

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Drugs

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.2. Antiparasitic

4.2.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.3. Anti-inflammatory

4.2.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.4. Anti-infectives

4.2.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.5. Others

4.2.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Vaccines

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3.2. Modified live vaccines

4.2.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3.3. Killed inactivated vaccines

4.2.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3.4. Others

4.2.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Medicated feed additives

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.2. Antibiotics

4.2.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.3. Vitamins

4.2.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.4. Amino acids

4.2.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.5. Enzymes

4.2.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.6. Antioxidants

4.2.4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.7. Prebiotics and probiotics

4.2.4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.8. Minerals

4.2.4.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.9. Others

4.2.4.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Medical devices

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Veterinary diagnostic equipment

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Anesthesia equipment

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Patient monitoring equipment

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Veterinary surgical equipment

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.6. Veterinary consumables

4.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.7. Others

4.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Veterinary services

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Animal Healthcare Market Value, By Animal Type

5.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific animal healthcare, by animal type

5.2. Livestock animals

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Poultry

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Swine

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Cattle

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.5. Fish

5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.6. Others

5.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Companion animals

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Dogs

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.3. Cats

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.4. Horses

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.5. Others

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1342/asia-pacific-animal-healthcare-market

Other Reports:

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market

Saudi Arabia High Performance Films Market

Greece Biopesticides Market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com