Dyslipidemia Market 2020-2026 Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis | Major Gaints – Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Cerenis, Cipla Inc., CJ HealthCare, CKD Bio, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo

Global dyslipidemia market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 27.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 12.38 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in prevalence and awareness along with concerns regarding the health of patients.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the Dyslipidemia market are AstraZeneca (UK), Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Amarin Corporation, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Cerenis, Cipla Inc., CJ HealthCare, CKD Bio, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, Esperion Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, JW Pharmaceuticals, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Pharmaceuticals and few among others.
Market Definition: Global Dyslipidemia Market
Dyslipidemia is a condition in which the levels of lipids (cholesterol, triglycerides, or both) or low high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol level elevated due to multiple reasons including lifestyle, genetics-disorders, drugs etc.
According to World Health Organization, there were approximately 17.9 million people in 2016, who died from cardiovascular diseases, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.
Segmentation: Global Dyslipidemia Market
Dyslipidemia Market : Dyslipidemia Market : By Product type
- Statin Drugs
- Non-Statin Lipid–Lowering Drugs
- Primary dyslipidemia
- Secondary dyslipidemia
Dyslipidemia Market : By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Drug Store
- Online Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
Dyslipidemia Market : By End- User
- Hospital and Clinics
- Medical laboratories
- Others
Dyslipidemia Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Dyslipidemia Market Drivers
- Increase in global geriatric population
- Increase in prevalence of lifestyle diseases
- Rise in acceptance of telemental health
- Increase in availability of generic drugs
Dyslipidemia Market Restraints
- Lack of R&D initiatives in this area.
- patent expiry for some blockbuster drugs
- Fewer Government initiatives taken in this direction.
Key Developments in the Dyslipidemia Market:
- In the year 2018, Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that Praluent (alirocumab) in phase 3 clinical trialdemonstrated the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients who had suffered a recent acute coronary syndrome (ACS) event such as a heart attack.
- In the year 2018, Amgen Inc. announced the launch of Repatha (Evolocumab) in the US for the indication of heart attacks and stroke due to high cholesterol at a reduced price to gain more customers.
- In the year 2015, WuXi PharmaTech announced its partnership with Eli Lilly to develop, manufacture, and commercializes in China a Lilly-discovered oral experimental drug for cardiovascular risk in patients with dyslipidemia.
