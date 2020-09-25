Dyslipidemia Market 2020-2026 Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis | Major Gaints – Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Cerenis, Cipla Inc., CJ HealthCare, CKD Bio, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo

Dyslipidemia Market research report assists the business in every sphere of trade to easily take the unmatched decisions, to tackle the toughest business questions and diminish the risk of failure. Competitive analysis performed in this market report puts forth the moves of the key players in the industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. By precisely understanding and keeping into thought customer requirement, one step or combination of many steps has been employed to make out this most excellent Dyslipidemia Market report.

Global dyslipidemia market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 27.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 12.38 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in prevalence and awareness along with concerns regarding the health of patients.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Dyslipidemia market are AstraZeneca (UK), Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Amarin Corporation, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Cerenis, Cipla Inc., CJ HealthCare, CKD Bio, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, Esperion Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, JW Pharmaceuticals, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Pharmaceuticals and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Dyslipidemia Market

Dyslipidemia is a condition in which the levels of lipids (cholesterol, triglycerides, or both) or low high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol level elevated due to multiple reasons including lifestyle, genetics-disorders, drugs etc.

According to World Health Organization, there were approximately 17.9 million people in 2016, who died from cardiovascular diseases, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Dyslipidemia Market

Dyslipidemia Market : Dyslipidemia Market : By Product type

Statin Drugs

Non-Statin Lipid–Lowering Drugs

Primary dyslipidemia

Secondary dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug Store

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Dyslipidemia Market : By End- User

Hospital and Clinics

Medical laboratories

Others

Dyslipidemia Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Dyslipidemia Market Drivers

Increase in global geriatric population

Increase in prevalence of lifestyle diseases

Rise in acceptance of telemental health

Increase in availability of generic drugs

Dyslipidemia Market Restraints

Lack of R&D initiatives in this area.

patent expiry for some blockbuster drugs

Fewer Government initiatives taken in this direction.

Key Developments in the Dyslipidemia Market:

In the year 2018, Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that Praluent (alirocumab) in phase 3 clinical trialdemonstrated the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients who had suffered a recent acute coronary syndrome (ACS) event such as a heart attack.

In the year 2018, Amgen Inc. announced the launch of Repatha (Evolocumab) in the US for the indication of heart attacks and stroke due to high cholesterol at a reduced price to gain more customers.

In the year 2015, WuXi PharmaTech announced its partnership with Eli Lilly to develop, manufacture, and commercializes in China a Lilly-discovered oral experimental drug for cardiovascular risk in patients with dyslipidemia.

