Precision Viticulture Market: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics, 2016-2028 | John Deere, Trimble Agriculture, Deveron UAS

Government support for the adoption of modern viticulture techniques is expected to drive the growth of precision viticulture market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.
Precision viticulture is a scientific technique used by large wineries to manage large vineyard areas. It identifies and maintains variability within vineyards, improve vineyard performance, and maximizing grape yield and quality while minimizing environmental impact and risk. Precision viticulture depends on new and emerging technologies such as satellite and remote sensing, geographic information system and global positioning system, and meteorological and environmental sensors.
Segment Analysis:
The global precision viticulture market has been segmented based on product into hardware, software, and services. Based on application, the market has been segmented into weather tracking & forecasting, farm labor management, yield monitoring, field mapping, irrigation management, financial management, and others.
Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:
o Government support for the adoption of modern viticulture techniques
o Increase in demand for high-quality grapes
o Increase in farm efficiency and productivity
Regional Analysis:
This report segments the precision viticulture market by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World. North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are estimated to be major regions for the precision viticulture market during the forecast period. North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in the Food & Agricultural sector. The use of the latest technologies in the agricultural activities and established processed food market is estimated to drive demand for the precision viticulture market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.
The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for precision viticulture during the forecast period. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors in the growth of the precision viticulture market. The Middle East and the rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for the precision viticulture market during the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
Trimble, John Deere, Topcon, Deveron UAS, Teejeet Technologies, Aha Viticulture, AG Leader Technology, Esri Australia, Ateknea Solutions, Groupe ICV, Quantislabs, Terranis, Tracmap
Market Segmentation:
By Product:
Hardware
Software
Services
By Technology:
Remote Sensing
Variable-Rate Technology
Guidance System
By Application:
Weather Tracking & Forecasting
Inventory Management
Farm Labor Management
Yield Monitoring
Crop Scouting
Field Mapping
Irrigation Management
Financial Management
Others
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
By Product
By Technology
By Application
Western Europe
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Product
By Technology
By Application
Eastern Europe
By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Product
By Technology
By Application
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Product
By Technology
By Application
Middle East
By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)
By Product
By Technology
By Application
Rest of the World
By Region (South America, Africa)
By Product
By Technology
By Application
