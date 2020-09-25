Electric Stimulation Devices Market 2020-2026 Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis | Major Gaints – Zynex Medical, Abbott, NeuroMetrix, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., BIOTRONIK, Inc., Defibtech, LLC. CU Medical System Inc

Electric Stimulation Devices Market research report assists the business in every sphere of trade to easily take the unmatched decisions, to tackle the toughest business questions and diminish the risk of failure. Competitive analysis performed in this market report puts forth the moves of the key players in the industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. By precisely understanding and keeping into thought customer requirement, one step or combination of many steps has been employed to make out this most excellent Electric Stimulation Devices Market report.
Global electric stimulation devices market is expected to rise by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth in the market can be attributed to the increase in research and development on novel drug delivery. The imminent market description contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Some of the major players operating in the global electric stimulation devices market are Medtronic, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zynex Medical, Abbott, NeuroMetrix, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., BIOTRONIK, Inc., Defibtech, LLC. CU Medical System Inc., Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd, DJO Global, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA., Bioinduction Ltd, Soterix Medical Inc. and others
Market Definition: Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market
Electrical stimulators are minor electronic equipment that are worn by a patient and attached to the skin via electrodes externally. Electrical stimulators can be used for various purposes which includes, treating chronic intractable pain, reducing acute post-operative pain and swelling, maintaining muscle tone during reduced spasticity, temporary immobilization, helping patients of injured spinal cord to stand, walk and grasp independently.
Segmentation: Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market
Electric Stimulation Devices Market : By Device
- Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices
- Deep Brain Stimulation Devices
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices
- Gastric Electric Stimulator Devices
- Transcutaneous electrical nerve Stimulation Devices
- Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation Devices
- Cranial Electrical Stimulation Device
- Others
Electric Stimulation Devices Market : By Application
- Pain Management
- Neurological and Movement Disorder Management
- Musculoskeletal Disorder Management
- Metabolism & GIT Management
- Incontinence Management
- Others
Electric Stimulation Devices Market : By End-User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Centers
- Others
Electric Stimulation Devices Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Electric Stimulation Devices Market :
- In April, 2019, FDA permits to NeuroSigma to market of first medical device Monarch eTNS System for treatment of ADHD This new device offered a safe, non-drug option for treatment of ADHD in pediatric patients through the use of mild nerve stimulation. This will further enhance the market share of the company globally of the company
- In January, 2018, the Electrocore received the FDA 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the GammaCore, a hand-held non-invasive nerve stimulating device in the treatment of migraine pain for the adult patients. This approval is the expansion to gammaCore’s series of the company for the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headaches in adult patients.
Electric Stimulation Devices Market Drivers
- Increasing incidences of spinal injuries and chronic diseases is boosting the market growth
- Increasing geriatric population associated with persistent pain is driving the market
- High prevalence of sports injuries is enhancing the market growth
- Deskbound lifestyle causing chronic medical conditions elevate the market growth
Electric Stimulation Devices Market Restraints
- Availability of other products offering a high level of efficiency for the treatment of chronic and cardiac diseases is hampering the market
- Presence of stringent regulations over the selection and use of the devices hinders the market growth
Opportunities in the Electric Stimulation Devices Market Market Report :
