Electric Stimulation Devices Market 2020-2026 Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis | Major Gaints – Zynex Medical, Abbott, NeuroMetrix, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., BIOTRONIK, Inc., Defibtech, LLC. CU Medical System Inc

Global electric stimulation devices market is expected to rise by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth in the market can be attributed to the increase in research and development on novel drug delivery. The imminent market description contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in the global electric stimulation devices market are Medtronic, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zynex Medical, Abbott, NeuroMetrix, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., BIOTRONIK, Inc., Defibtech, LLC. CU Medical System Inc., Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd, DJO Global, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA., Bioinduction Ltd, Soterix Medical Inc. and others

Market Definition: Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market

Electrical stimulators are minor electronic equipment that are worn by a patient and attached to the skin via electrodes externally. Electrical stimulators can be used for various purposes which includes, treating chronic intractable pain, reducing acute post-operative pain and swelling, maintaining muscle tone during reduced spasticity, temporary immobilization, helping patients of injured spinal cord to stand, walk and grasp independently.

Segmentation: Global Electric Stimulation Devices Market

Electric Stimulation Devices Market : By Device

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices

Gastric Electric Stimulator Devices

Transcutaneous electrical nerve Stimulation Devices

Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation Devices

Cranial Electrical Stimulation Device

Others

Electric Stimulation Devices Market : By Application

Pain Management

Neurological and Movement Disorder Management

Musculoskeletal Disorder Management

Metabolism & GIT Management

Incontinence Management

Others

Electric Stimulation Devices Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Others

Electric Stimulation Devices Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Electric Stimulation Devices Market :

In April, 2019, FDA permits to NeuroSigma to market of first medical device Monarch eTNS System for treatment of ADHD This new device offered a safe, non-drug option for treatment of ADHD in pediatric patients through the use of mild nerve stimulation. This will further enhance the market share of the company globally of the company

In January, 2018, the Electrocore received the FDA 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the GammaCore, a hand-held non-invasive nerve stimulating device in the treatment of migraine pain for the adult patients. This approval is the expansion to gammaCore’s series of the company for the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headaches in adult patients.

Electric Stimulation Devices Market Drivers

Increasing incidences of spinal injuries and chronic diseases is boosting the market growth

Increasing geriatric population associated with persistent pain is driving the market

High prevalence of sports injuries is enhancing the market growth

Deskbound lifestyle causing chronic medical conditions elevate the market growth

Electric Stimulation Devices Market Restraints

Availability of other products offering a high level of efficiency for the treatment of chronic and cardiac diseases is hampering the market

Presence of stringent regulations over the selection and use of the devices hinders the market growth

Opportunities in the Electric Stimulation Devices Market Market Report :

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Electric Stimulation Devices Market Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

