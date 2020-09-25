Specialty CROs: The future of R&D Outsourcing

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of Specialty CROs Market, 2016-2025 report to their offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive study on Contract Research Organizations (CROs) that offer specialized sets of research capabilities/services, focused on a particular stage of clinical development or a specific therapeutic area or both. Despite the fact that a few established pharmaceutical companies have in-house R&D and clinical development capabilities, the opportunity for specialty CROs is growing at a commendable pace.

Neha Agarwal, the principal analyst stated, “Specialty CROs portray the need of structural transformation in the traditional CRO model. Their outsourcing strategy has the potential to address the issues currently faced by both small and big biopharmaceutical companies, which otherwise would have remained unanswered under the umbrella of traditional / full-service CROs.”

The study highlights over 200 CROs as specialty organizations. Oncology, cardiology/cardiovascular, metabolic disorders and CNS disorders have emerged as key therapeutic areas that have witnessed an increase in the number specialty CROs. These niche organizations offer preclinical/clinical services or both. Services commonly outsourced to these organizations include pharmacovigilance, target evaluation, formulation development, cell line development, data management, project management, biostatistics and others.

Agarwal further said that, “Without losing sight of the fact that specialty CROs are struggling hard to capture a larger share in the overall CRO market, upcoming novel trends/technologies/strategies, such as adaptive trial design, eClinical services, Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), offer a ray of hope to these niche organizations. Their adoption is likely to gradually strengthen the presence of specialty CROs in an otherwise consolidated market.”

Among other things, the report also presents:

Detailed profiles of 40 specialty CROs offering specialized research capabilities

Overview of the specialty CROs market and its expected evolution in the near future

Analysis of CROs’ respective service capabilities and focused therapeutic areas

Regional distribution of specialty CROs across the globe

Case studies on traditional CROs and virtual CROs featuring comprehensive details of key players in each area

A framework of likely future growth opportunities

Examples of players covered in the study include:

Accelovance

Almedis

Applied Healthcare Resource Management

Betagenex

Biospective

BRI Biopharmaceutical

BTS Research

Cardialysis

CMX Research

Crown Bioscience

Dorizoe Lifesciences

DSP Clinical Research

DZS Clinical Services

EthosExcel™

Fluofarma

ICRC-Weyer

Impact Pharmaceutical Services

IonsGate Preclinical Services

KIYATEC

MedSource

Novella Clinical

Physiogenex

Profil Institute

Redoxis

RenaSci

Research Dynamics Consulting

RxGen

SDS Clinical

Spirovation

Velesco Pharmaceutical Services

